Catalina Appoints Shigeharu Hanazaki As President Of Catalina Japan

In his new role, Hanazaki will oversee all aspects of Catalina's Japan business, including strategy, service innovation, operations, partnerships, and customer relationships with retailers, manufacturers and brands.

Prior to joining Catalina, he held senior executive positions with Ryoyo Electro Corporation and led the digital marketing business at Mitsui & Company, including leadership roles as president and CEO of AOL Platforms Japan, a joint venture between Mitsui and AOL; and Linkshare Japan, a joint venture between Mitsui and Linkshare, an affiliate marketing company that is now part of Rakuten.

"We are very pleased to welcome Shigeharu Hanazaki as President of Catalina Japan," said Andy Heyman, Catalina CEO. "Our Japan business has grown rapidly to establish Catalina as the nation's leader in shopper intelligence and personalized shopper engagement. In partnership with leading consumer brands and retailers, we bring personalized value to Japanese shoppers, touching some 100 million transactions weekly. Shigeharu's extensive experience in digital media, marketing and technology will be a major asset in our continued success and innovation."

"Catalina is at the forefront of helping consumer brands and retailers around the world grow loyalty, volume and recognition by reaching and interacting with shoppers based on a deep understanding of their individual motivations, purchases and digital behaviors," Hanazaki said. "I am excited to join Catalina and help push the boundaries of personalized engagement and value for our market."

Catalina Japan sees and tracks approximately 100 million transactions weekly, serving up personalized offers and ads to shoppers via its in-store network and digital media channels. Its retail media syndication network includes 37 retail chains and more than 10,000 stores across Japan.

About Catalina

Catalina's personalized digital media drives lift and loyalty for the world's leading CPG retailers and brands. Catalina personalizes the consumer's path to purchase through mobile, online and in-store networks powered by the richest shopper database in the world. Catalina is based in St. Petersburg, FL, with operations in the United States, Europe and Japan. To learn more, please visit www.Catalina.com or follow us on Twitter @Catalina.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catalina-appoints-shigeharu-hanazaki-as-president-of-catalina-japan-300642211.html

SOURCE Catalina

Related Links

http://www.Catalina.com

