TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalina Behavioral Health announces the expansion of its inpatient trauma and complex trauma treatment services , reinforcing its commitment to providing comprehensive mental health care to individuals throughout Arizona and the country as a whole.

The expansion comes at a critical time when trauma-related mental health conditions continue to affect hundreds of thousands of Arizona residents and millions of Americans.

Catalina Behavioral Health Expands Inpatient Trauma and Complex Trauma Treatment Services at Its Tucson Center

Catalina Behavioral Health has enhanced its clinical capacity to serve patients experiencing the lasting effects of traumatic experiences, including those dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder, childhood trauma, and complex psychological trauma.

"Inpatient treatment can provide a necessary level of support when trauma symptoms are disruptive, persistent, or escalating," said a Catalina Behavioral Health spokesperson. "By expanding these services in Tucson, we are meeting a growing need for care that is both clinically rigorous and grounded in safety, trust, and accountability."

The facility's expanded residential treatment programs integrate evidence-based therapeutic approaches specifically designed for trauma recovery. Treatment modalities include individual psychotherapy, group therapy sessions, and specialized interventions that address both the psychological and physiological impacts of trauma.

Catalina Behavioral Health's clinical team comprises psychiatrists, licensed therapists, psychiatric nurses, and support staff trained in trauma-informed care principles. This multidisciplinary approach ensures that each patient receives personalized treatment addressing their unique experiences and recovery needs.

The expanded services allow the facility to accommodate more individuals requiring intensive therapeutic intervention while maintaining the high standard of care for which the organization has become known.

The inpatient setting provides patients with twenty-four-hour clinical support, removing them from potentially triggering environments and offering the intensive therapeutic engagement necessary for meaningful progress in trauma recovery. This level of care proves particularly valuable for those whose symptoms significantly impair daily functioning or for whom outpatient treatment has proven insufficient support.

Located in Tucson, Catalina Behavioral Health serves as a vital resource for Arizona residents and people across the United States seeking specialized trauma treatment. The facility's expansion reflects a broader understanding within the mental health community that trauma requires specialized, comprehensive approaches distinct from general mental health treatment protocols.

The organization maintains that effective trauma treatment requires adequate time, professional expertise, and an environment conducive to healing. The expanded inpatient services provide all three elements, offering hope to people who have struggled with the debilitating effects of traumatic experiences without effective treatment support.

Catalina Behavioral Health is now accepting admissions for its expanded inpatient trauma treatment program. Those seeking information about treatment options, admission procedures, or insurance types accepted may contact the facility confidentially and directly.

About Catalina Behavioral Health

Catalina Behavioral Health provides comprehensive addiction and mental health treatment services in Tucson, Arizona. The facility offers inpatient and outpatient programs designed to address a range of behavioral health conditions through evidence-based treatment approaches.

Media Contact

Christina Vignery. Director of Business Development

Catalina Behavioral Health

Tucson, AZ

Phone: (520) 999-2560

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://catalinabehavioralhealth.com/

