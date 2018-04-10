Catalina Catalyst Introduces "Launch Pad" To Dramatically Improve New Product Success Rate

Catalina can guarantee results on a massive scale across 85 million U.S. households - at a fraction of the cost of competitors – something no other company can offer.

Launch Pad helps Emerging Brands precisely target the right shoppers with new products relevant to them at a known cost , and eliminates the risk of blowing through a product launch budget with unknown or limited results. Launch Pad's innovative, outcome-based, pricing model enables customers to pre-determine the amount they want to spend to acquire a new buyer, a repeat buyer and/or sell a specific number of units - taking the guesswork out of a new product's chances to succeed.

"In a world where 30,000 new products hit the shelves each year and shoppers tend to buy the same 150 items repeatedly, the challenge for Emerging Brands is daunting. Only 8.3% of those new items will reach greater than 30% distribution – and only 1% of those products will exceed $10 million in sales," said Gregory Mann, President of Emerging Brands at Catalina. "Emerging Brands desperately need known solutions at a clear and fixed cost to find new shoppers to try and continuing buying new products. They can't afford to experiment with unknowns or hopes and prayers. Some of the solutions out there are extremely expensive, or they can't be scaled or measured. Launch Pad provides the certainty marketers have craved for so long."

"Our customers are extremely excited about the unique pricing options Launch Pad provides because it directly addresses the long-standing problem of waste, over-spending, and mass-marketing new products with limited odds of success," added Mann. "Historically, research shows that the cost of customer acquisition for consumer goods has been incredibly expensive – on average $22 per individual buyer. And it's long been a challenge to create the right marketing program that connects with shoppers who match a brand's core values at the right time and in the right place whether on mobile, in store, or online. Launch Pad does all that and more – and at a fraction of the cost – guaranteed."

To further drive sales, the Catalina Catalyst team uses Launch Pad to deliver its customers a variety of shopper insight reports that measure and propel positive results for future gains:

Item Tracker – Understand trial and repeat behavior for a given item, thanks to data housed in the HUB™, Catalina's proprietary, real-time database that tracks 505 million unique shopper IDs in the U.S. alone each year. Partners have anytime access to track results alongside Catalina. Source of Volume – Understand where new consumers are sourced to improve future outreach efforts. An analytics team is assigned to slice and dice this data to develop insights to drive sales. Brand Buyer Profiles – Gain a greater understanding of specific new product buyers, their preferences, and what motivates them to buy, and apply those learnings to a brand's entire sales and marketing program.

Launch Pad is the latest innovative tool Catalina has added to its new consultative Catalina Catalyst model designed for the company's fastest-growing market segment: Emerging Brands with less than $1 billion in annual sales.

"Net, Launch Pad helps take much of the uncertainty, risk and expense out of launching new products. It allows our customers to target their highest-value shoppers anytime and anywhere, with highly relevant messaging and offers that are redeemable at any retailer," said Mann. "The upside potential is enormous."

About Catalina

Catalina's personalized digital media drives loyalty and measurable sales outcomes for the world's leading CPG retailers and brands. The company has long had the richest real-time shopper behavior intelligence on the planet with a database dating back 35+ years of every UPC scanned in store. Catalina also has the broadest reach of any shopper-targeted media. Catalina is based in St. Petersburg, FL, with operations in the United States, Europe and Japan. To learn more, please visit www.Catalina.com or follow us on Twitter @Catalina.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catalina-catalyst-introduces-launch-pad-to-dramatically-improve-new-product-success-rate-300627087.html

SOURCE Catalina

Related Links

http://www.Catalina.com

