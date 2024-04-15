Catalina Crunch® Appoints Debora Delaney as New Chief Financial Officer

The pioneering snack brand boosts its financial strategy with an exciting CFO announcement

INDIANAPOLIS, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalina Crunch ®, a leading innovator in the snack and health food industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Debora Delaney as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With a stellar track record of driving financial growth and fostering strategic partnerships, Delaney brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Catalina Crunch® team.

As a results-oriented and passionate finance leader, Debora Delaney has been recognized for her ability to drive enterprise-focused financial and business results. With considerable experience in fast-paced environments, she has consistently provided key analysis, insights, and sound strategic recommendations that directly contributed to financial and market share growth.

Delaney joins Catalina Crunch® from her most recent role as CFO of the North American Division of Hain Celestial, where she led all financial aspects of sales, brand, and supply chain finance since 2022. Prior to that, she held finance leadership positions at KIND North America, Pinnacle Foods, and Mondelez International.

"Debora's appointment comes at an exciting time for Catalina Crunch® as we continue to grow and innovate in the health food space," shared Doug Behrens, Catalina Crunch's new CEO. "Her proven track record and extensive experience make her the ideal candidate to lead our finance team and support our strategic objectives."

Debora Delaney's appointment follows the recent addition of five new leadership hires for Catalina Crunch®, including CEO Doug Behrens. With this strengthened executive team, Catalina Crunch® is well-positioned for continued success and growth in the better-for-you snacks market.

"We are thrilled to welcome Debora to the Catalina Crunch® family," said Krishna Kaliannan, Catalina Crunch's Founder. "Her expertise and leadership skills will play a pivotal role in driving our financial strategy forward and achieving our ambitious goals."

For more information on Catalina Crunch® visit us.catalinacrunch.com

About Catalina Crunch ®

Founded in 2017 as a leading DTC brand, Catalina Snacks® uses breakthrough science and food technology (no magic nor wishes) to make food nutritious, while continuing to focus on delectable taste and texture profiles. The brand's mission is to make healthier foods that are accessible and convenient for a variety of lifestyles, while simultaneously delivering on amazing taste and nutrition content. The Catalina Crunch® brand offers a robust line of healthy and delicious products including Cereal, Sandwich Cookies, and Crunch Mixes, all of which are keto-friendly, low-sugar, low carb, and higher in protein.

