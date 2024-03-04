Catalina Crunch® Appoints Three New Key Members To Its Growing Leadership Team

Experienced Executives Join Catalina Crunch® to Propel Innovation and Market Expansion

INDIANAPOLIS, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalina Crunch ®, the pioneering brand in healthier snacks, is excited to unveil the latest additions to its leadership team. The company proudly welcomes Lauri Luker as the Chief Operating Officer, Jim Duddleston as Senior Vice President of National Accounts and West, and Kristy Vigil as Senior Vice President of Natural Channel and East. In their strategic roles, Lauri, Jim, and Kristy will be instrumental in steering Catalina Crunch® into its next phase of robust growth, strategically expanding the brand's retail presence. This significant announcement not only underscores the brand's dedication to meeting the soaring demand for its products but also highlights Catalina Crunch®'s ongoing commitment to fortifying and expanding its executive team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lauri, Jim, and Kristy to the Catalina Crunch® family. Their extensive experience and proven track records in sales and operations will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our reach in the health snack market," shared Krishna Kaliannan, Catalina Crunch®'s Founder.

Doug Behrens, Catalina Crunch®'s CEO added, "The appointment of Lauri, Jim, and Kristy comes at a pivotal moment for Catalina Crunch® as we witness unprecedented demand for our products. Their collective expertise will be instrumental in driving our growth strategy forward and ensuring Catalina Crunch® maintains its position as a leader within the industry."

The trio of Lauri Luker, Jim Duddleston, and Kristy Vigil brings a wealth of experience and industry acumen to Catalina Crunch®. Lauri Luker, with a noteworthy background, joins the company after holding senior positions at WhiteWave Foods, Amplify Snack Brands, and most recently, Kellanova, where she executed the US commercial strategy for Eggo and Morning Star Farms. Jim Duddleston, adding his strategic prowess, comes to the team after holding VP Sales roles at Starbucks, Amplify Snack Brands, and most recently serving as SVP at KIND. Kristy Vigil, known for her dynamic leadership, previously served as SVP of Sales at KIND and most recently as SVP of Retail Sales at ByHeart, a fully integrated baby nutrition company.

Lauri, Jim and Kristy will be hyperfocused on building operational capability and deeper customer engagement to expand Catalina's brand presence. This strategic transition positions the company to concentrate on achieving exponential growth throughout the coming year.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to AJ Mergele, VP of Sales, for his significant contributions to Catalina's growth over the past two years. AJ has decided to embark on a new professional journey and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors," shared Doug Behrens.

This significant announcement comes on the heels of the recent introduction of Catalina Crunch®'s latest product, the Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Cookie Bars, and the triumphant partnership with NBA player Jalen Brunson. Throughout the remainder of 2024, Catalina Crunch® is poised to further diversify its product portfolio, venture into untapped markets, and solidify its status as a frontrunner in the health food sector. The brand's steadfast dedication to quality, transparency, and customer contentment remains resolute, and the addition of these key personnel will play a pivotal role in sustaining this ongoing success.

For more information on Catalina Crunch® visit us.catalinacrunch.com and follow on Instagram ( @CatalinaCrunch ), Facebook ( @CatalinaCrunch ) and TikTok ( @CatalinaCrunch ). For sales inquiries, please email [email protected] .

About Catalina Crunch ®

Founded in 2017 as a leading DTC brand, Catalina Snacks® uses breakthrough science and food technology (no magic nor wishes) to make food nutritious, while continuing to focus on delectable taste and texture profiles. The brand's mission is to make healthier foods that are accessible and convenient for a variety of lifestyles, while simultaneously delivering on amazing taste and nutrition content. The Catalina Crunch® brand offers a robust line of healthy and delicious products including Cereal, Sandwich Cookies, and Crunch Mixes, all of which are keto-friendly, low-sugar, low carb, and higher in protein.

