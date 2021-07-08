Catalina Crunch® Debuts Total Rebrand with the Launch of its New Line: Keto-Friendly Crunch Mix

INDIANAPOLIS, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalina Crunch®, the fastest growing keto-friendly snack brand, today announced its latest innovation, Keto-Friendly Crunch Mixes, while also unveiling its refreshed brand identity. Featuring its category-leading and best-selling keto-friendly cereal, the crunch mixes are available in four flavorful varieties: Traditional, Spicy Kick, Cheddar and Creamy Ranch. Created with a mission to deliver tasty snacks that don't sacrifice health, the new Catalina Crunch® Keto-Friendly Crunch Mixes bring a satisfying savory snack that is low-sugar, low-carb, higher in protein and deliciously delightful to the category.

"Catalina Crunch® has always been my creative outlet when I couldn't find satisfying alternatives for my favorite foods," said Krishna Kaliannan, founder and CEO of Catalina Snacks™. "Our first and foremost goal has been to make the best tasting foods that are actually better-for-you, and we are thrilled to introduce our first savory snacks. These better-for-you party mixes combine all my favorites into one bag to create a cleaner snacking option that is protein- and fiber-filled."

Catalina Crunch® Keto-Friendly Crunch Mixes are ideal for the "cereal" snacker and those who follow a keto-friendly lifestyle. They are loaded with 5-8g Protein, 4g Fiber, and made with specially curated natural ingredients. Each variety features the fan-favorite Catalina Crunch® Keto-Friendly Cereal alongside beloved party mix ingredients like cashews, chickpea pretzels, almonds, pecans, and cheese crisps.

After just one year of national distribution, Catalina Crunch® snacks are available in more than 15,000 retail stores, and that number continues to grow. Additionally, its core line of Keto-Friendly Cereal is the number four adult cereal brand in the natural channel, and the number one adult cereal brand in Whole Foods Market with less than 18 months on shelf, according to Nielsen Data.

"We continue to evolve as a brand and a company," said Joel Warady, president of Catalina Snacks™. "As we enter our third product category within the keto-friendly lifestyle, it is important for us to have a consistent family look across our now 22 available SKUs. We believe that with our new packaging and distinctive brand identity, it will be easier for consumers seeking our products to find them on shelves, no matter where they are merchandised in store."

The new branding, complete with a new logo, icon, tagline and brand colors, will roll out across Catalina Crunch®'s Keto-Friendly Cereals and Keto-Friendly Sandwich Cookies in the coming months.

Catalina Crunch® Keto-Friendly Crunch Mixes are available online now via the Catalina Crunch® website with additional retailers to follow. Catalina Crunch® foods, including its popular Keto-Friendly Cereals and Keto-Friendly Sandwich Cookies are available in a growing list of retailers nationwide, including Sprouts, Whole Foods, Target, Meijer, Publix, Costco, Amazon, among other retailers. For sales inquiries, please contact [email protected].

