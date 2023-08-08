Catalina Crunch® Unveils Innovative New Cereal Line, Catalina Crunch® Pairings, Delivering an Irresistible Breakfast Experience!

As a pioneer in the natural cereal and snacks categories, Catalina Crunch® brings industry-leading innovation with a new line of cereals featuring flavorful inclusions

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalina Crunch ®, a leading natural cereal brand, has launched its newest cereal innovation, Catalina Crunch® Pairings. This new line of delicious cereals is elevating the low-sugar cereal category with nut and fruit inclusions that will be available online this week and will roll-out in retailers nationwide in early 2024. The brand teased the anticipated line at Expo West earlier this year where it was a massive hit with consumers who could not get enough of the new sub-line flavors.

This innovative new product launch came from the insight that 1 in 3 consumers add toppings to their cereal as a way to improve taste and texture. With this new line, the brand is able to combine the delicious cereal base fans know and love with flavorful inclusions like nuts and berries for a perfect combination of crunch and flavor. The brand is launching with two new flavors: Blueberry Muffin Cereal with Whole Blueberries and Honey Nut Cereal with Roasted Almonds. And here's the cherry on top – this remarkable line boasts no added sugar, a generous 10g of protein per serving (packing a powerful protein punch), and it's low-carb and keto-friendly, ensuring it caters to all your dietary preferences.

Blueberry Muffin Cereal with Whole Blueberries will be available in an 8 oz pouch and promises to be a deliciously satisfying and nutritious morning option that will elevate your breakfast game to new heights. The plant-based and vegan blueberry muffin flavored cereal is uniquely paired with whole blueberries, providing bursts of sweet, juicy goodness, elevating each spoonful into a moment of pure bliss. Prepare to be captivated by the perfect balance achieved in this cereal creation. With just the right hint of natural sweetness and a crunch that ignites your senses, it's no wonder that once you've tasted it, you'll find yourself irresistibly drawn back for more.

Honey Nut Cereal with Roasted Almonds will be available in an 8 oz. pouch, allowing consumers to indulge in the delicious and nutritious taste of Catalina Crunch Honey Nut Cereal with Roasted Almonds. The brand's Honey Nut Cereal is perfectly balanced with the right amount of sweetness and crunchiness and is generously loaded with almonds for added flavor and nutrition. As you dive into this enchanting breakfast experience, you'll discover how the subtle sweetness of honey harmoniously intertwines with the rich, nutty notes of the roasted almonds. And that's not all – this delicious cereal is entirely plant-based and vegan, making it an ideal choice for conscientious foodies.

Krishna Kaliannan, the visionary Founder and CEO of Catalina Crunch, shared his excitement about the launch of the Pairings Cereal sub-line. "Given the quick success of Catalina Crunch's low sugar, high protein cereals over the past few years, we saw a clear opportunity to expand on that," he shared. "We're thrilled to unveil our newest, crunchiest addition to the family of products. At Catalina Crunch, our mission is to provide cleaner snacking options, and as consumers prioritize health, we're proud to offer new, innovative, and nutritious choices for everyday snacking or breakfast routines."

The new launch comes off the heels of Catalina Crunch's ongoing growth and success. Catalina Crunch® launched as a DTC exclusive brand in 2019 and is now sold in over 22,000 stores throughout the US and continues to be the driving force in the once-stagnant cereal category's growth. The brand saw a record-breaking year in 2022, having gained over 46,000 points of distribution in the 3 categories in which its products live.

About Catalina Crunch

Founded in 2017 as a leading DTC brand, Catalina Snacks® uses breakthrough science and food technology (no magic nor wishes) to make food nutritious, while continuing to focus on delectable taste and texture profiles. The brand's mission is to make healthier foods that are accessible and convenient for a variety of lifestyles, while simultaneously delivering on amazing taste and nutrition content. The Catalina Crunch® brand offers a robust line of healthy and delicious products including Cereal, Sandwich Cookies, and Crunch Mixes, all of which are keto-friendly, low-sugar, low carb, and higher in protein.

