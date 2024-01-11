Catalina Crunch® Welcomes Doug Behrens as New Chief Executive Officer to Further its Explosive Growth

With Over 30 Years of Expertise, Doug Behrens Joins Catalina Crunch to Drive Strategic Initiatives and Propel the Brand to New Heights Within the Health and Snacking Landscape

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalina Crunch ®, the pioneering brand in healthier snacks, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Doug Behrens as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Behrens will be responsible for bringing Catalina Crunch® into its next phase of growth and expanding the brand's retail footprint at a time when the company's demand is at an all-time high. This important announcement builds on Catalina Crunch's recent growth as the company continues to make ongoing investment in hiring the best talent to join the executive team.

"I am thrilled to welcome Doug Behrens to the Catalina Crunch® team. Hiring him is instrumental to get us to the next level as our needs as a company have changed. We are very excited about the future and look forward to building on the success that has defined the brand to date," shared Krishna Kaliannan, Catalina Crunch®'s Founder.

"I've been very impressed with the explosive growth of Catalina Crunch® and excited to join the team for the next chapter. The better-for-you food and snacking space is incredibly dynamic and Catalina is well positioned to be a disruptive leader," shared Doug Behrens.

Doug Behrens brings a wealth of experience in the food and health space coupled with a proven track record of driving growth and innovation. He has held leadership positions at Johnson & Johnson, Danone, Amplify Snack Brands and most recently served as the President and Chief Customer Officer for KIND. His strategic vision aligns seamlessly with Catalina Crunch®'s commitment to providing wholesome, delicious, and innovative products to our valued customers.

Krishna Kaliannan remains very involved in the day to day operations of the business as Founder while Joel Warady, President of Catalina Crunch® will transition to another opportunity after an impressive tenure under which the company experienced significant growth. The transition is seen as a positive step forward, reinforcing the company's dedication to continuous improvement and sustained growth.

This important announcement follows the recent launch of the brand's newest product, Dark Chocolate Cookie Bars and its exciting collaboration with NBA player Jalen Brunson. Catalina Crunch® is well-positioned to continue to expand its product offerings, explore new markets, and reinforce its position as a trailblazer in the health food industry. The brand's commitment to quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction remains unwavering and this hire will be key to continue that success.

About Catalina Crunch ®

Founded in 2017 as a leading DTC brand, Catalina Snacks® uses breakthrough science and food technology (no magic nor wishes) to make food nutritious, while continuing to focus on delectable taste and texture profiles. The brand's mission is to make healthier foods that are accessible and convenient for a variety of lifestyles, while simultaneously delivering on amazing taste and nutrition content. The Catalina Crunch® brand offers a robust line of healthy and delicious products including Cereal, Sandwich Cookies, and Crunch Mixes, all of which are keto-friendly, low-sugar, low carb, and higher in protein.

