Catalina Crunch® Welcomes Sam Martin as Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer and Five Other New Leadership Hires

Martin Brings Two Decades of CPG Experience to Catalina Crunch as new CRMO

INDIANAPOLIS, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalina Crunch ®, the pioneering brand in innovative and delicious low-carb cereals and snacks, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Sam Martin as its new Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer (CRMO) along with five additional key hires. With over two decades of experience in the consumer packaged goods industry, Martin brings abundant knowledge and a proven track record of driving sustainable growth across multiple brands and disciplines.

Prior to joining Catalina Crunch®, Sam Martin served as the Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer at Yasso Inc., where he played a pivotal role in the company's expansion and success in the competitive frozen dessert market. Martin's leadership at Yasso Inc. saw significant achievements in brand positioning, revenue growth, and market share expansion.

"We are delighted to welcome Sam Martin to Catalina Crunch® as our new Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer," shared Doug Behrens, CEO of Catalina Crunch®. "Sam's extensive experience in brand marketing, finance, and sales makes him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. His passion for innovation and building high-performance teams align perfectly with our vision for Catalina Crunch®'s future."

Before his tenure at Yasso Inc., Sam Martin held esteemed leadership positions at renowned companies such as Danone, WhiteWave Foods, and Kimberly-Clark. Throughout his career, Martin has demonstrated a collaborative and results-oriented approach to business, consistently delivering sustainable and profitable growth in the face of complex challenges.

As CRMO, Sam Martin will spearhead Catalina Crunch®'s commercial and marketing strategies, further expanding the brand's reach and driving consumer engagement. His expertise in building empowered teams and navigating dynamic market landscapes will play a crucial role in Catalina Crunch®'s continued growth and success.

Also joining Catalina are five other talented individuals, each bringing their own expertise to the Catalina Crunch® team and further bolstering the sales execution capability of the company:

Kristina Martin joins the company as the new VP Sales, East. Prior to joining Catalina Crunch ® , she held leadership positions at a variety of companies including Danone and Church & Dwight Co.

joins the company as the new VP Sales, East. Prior to joining Catalina Crunch , she held leadership positions at a variety of companies including Danone and Church & Dwight Co. Zack Adcock assumes the role of VP Sales, National Accounts after his tenure as the Vice President of Sales for Walmart and Sam's Club at KIND since 2021 and previous experience at WhiteWave, Danone and Energizer.

assumes the role of VP Sales, National Accounts after his tenure as the Vice President of Sales for Walmart and Sam's Club at KIND since 2021 and previous experience at WhiteWave, Danone and Energizer. Diana Kelly , with leadership experience at Danone, Ferraro and Johnson & Johnson, takes on the position of VP Sales for the Costco & West region.

, with leadership experience at Danone, Ferraro and Johnson & Johnson, takes on the position of VP Sales for the Costco & West region. Chris Fillmore, previously a Senior Sales Director at KIND since 2019 and extensive experience at Good Culture, WhiteWave, and Danone, now steps into the role of VP Sales, Natural Channel.

Lisa Larkin joins the organization in a newly created role, as Director of Commercial Strategy, bringing extensive industry experience across a variety of companies including Yasso Inc, Sovos Brands and General Mills.

"We're elated to have such a talented group of leaders join our team," added Doug Behrens. "Their collective experience and passion for innovation will fuel Catalina Crunch®'s explosive growth as we continue to soar to new heights."

"I'm thrilled to join the stellar team at Catalina Crunch® during this pivotal moment for the brand," said Sam Martin, CRMO of Catalina Crunch®. "Catalina Crunch® has already established itself as a trailblazer in the health food industry with its innovative products and consumer-centric approach. I'm excited to join forces with the team to build upon this foundation and drive even greater success in the market."

For more information on Catalina Crunch® visit us.catalinacrunch.com and follow on Instagram ( @CatalinaCrunch ), Facebook ( @CatalinaCrunch ) and TikTok ( @CatalinaCrunch ). For sales inquiries, please email [email protected].

About Catalina Crunch ®

Founded in 2017 as a leading DTC brand, Catalina Snacks® uses breakthrough science and food technology (no magic nor wishes) to make food nutritious, while continuing to focus on delectable taste and texture profiles. The brand's mission is to make healthier foods that are accessible and convenient for a variety of lifestyles, while simultaneously delivering on amazing taste and nutrition content. The Catalina Crunch® brand offers a robust line of healthy and delicious products including Cereal, Sandwich Cookies, and Crunch Mixes, all of which are keto-friendly, low-sugar, low carb, and higher in protein.

SOURCE Catalina Crunch