Catalina Crunch® Welcomes Wendy Behr as First Chief Research & Development Officer

The appointment amplifies the brand's commitment to breakthrough product development

INDIANAPOLIS, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalina Crunch ®, the pioneering brand known for its innovative approach to better-for-you snacks, proudly announces the appointment of Wendy Behr as its first-ever Chief Research & Development Officer. This strategic hire marks a significant milestone in Catalina Crunch®'s journey, as the brand continues to push boundaries and set new standards in product innovation.

Wendy Behr

Wendy Behr joins Catalina Crunch® with a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving innovation and elevating product quality. Most recently serving as the Chief Product Officer at Nature's Fynd, Wendy played a pivotal role in leading a 150-person organization through a phase of unprecedented growth, preparing the company for its next level of success with strategic initiatives and cutting-edge innovation methods.

"We are thrilled to welcome Wendy Behr to the Catalina Crunch® family as our new Chief Research & Development Officer," shared Doug Behrens, CEO of Catalina Crunch®. "Her extensive experience and demonstrated leadership in driving product innovation and enhancing quality align perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional products that meet the evolving needs of our consumers."

Throughout her career, Wendy Behr has held key leadership positions at prominent organizations including Sovo Brands, Whitewave Foods, and Keurig Dr. Pepper. Her expertise in R&D, coupled with her strategic vision and collaborative approach, will play a vital role in advancing Catalina Crunch®'s innovation pipeline and enhancing the brand's position as a leader in the better-for-you snacks market.

"I am honored to join Catalina Crunch® at such an exciting time in the company's growth journey," said Wendy Behr, Chief Research & Development Officer. "Catalina Crunch® has already made significant strides in product innovation across multiple categories, and I am eager to collaborate with the talented team to further enhance our processes, products, and overall consumer experience."

With a streamlined R&D team, Catalina Crunch has innovated across four distinct categories, showcasing a dedication to excellence in all aspects of product development. Wendy Behr's new appointment reaffirms Catalina Crunch's commitment to innovation and raising the bar in the better-for-you snacks sector. Under her leadership, the brand remains steadfast in its mission to provide consumers nationwide with delectable, nutritious, and groundbreaking products.

For sales inquiries, please email [email protected] .

About Catalina Crunch ®

Founded in 2017 as a leading DTC brand, Catalina Snacks® uses breakthrough science and food technology (no magic nor wishes) to make food nutritious, while continuing to focus on delectable taste and texture profiles. The brand's mission is to make healthier foods that are accessible and convenient for a variety of lifestyles, while simultaneously delivering on amazing taste and nutrition content. The Catalina Crunch® brand offers a robust line of healthy and delicious products including Cereal, Sandwich Cookies, and Crunch Mixes, all of which are keto-friendly, low-sugar, low carb, and higher in protein.

