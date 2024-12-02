Catalina Energy Capital Launches with Multiple Significant Solar and Battery Storage Infrastructure Deals

The renewable energy investment bank takes a scrappy and flexible approach to raising money for both projects and companies.

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean energy dealmaker, Dan Rittenhouse, today launched the specialty investment bank Catalina Energy Capital. The company is kicking off by announcing three deals it has closed.

Catalina recently advised SolarStone Ltd. on a solar and storage portfolio sale totaling 500MW in the desert west. It also arranged a $130 million corporate raise for Novel Energy Solutions, a Midwest-based solar and storage developer, from a $40 billion global asset manager. And this past week, the company completed a seven-figure equity and debt raise for Solar Collective, a commercial and industrial solar developer, from family office Current Equity Partners.

Catalina is active across debt and equity capital markets, M&A, physical climate tech, manufacturing, and tax credits. The company states that "no deal is too large or small for us".

"Our experience as developers, investors, lenders, and owners enables us to provide a 'jack-of-all-trades' suite of financial services," Rittenhouse said. "Establishment banks frequently employ armies of analysts, conduct drawn-out processes, and charge exorbitant fees regardless of whether clients get successful outcomes. We are a lean team of industry veterans that offer a hungry, zero-ego alternative."

In addition to conducting corporate-level capital raises and project-level M&A, Catalina is on track to advise on over 4GW of solar and storage assets by the end of this year. That's enough to power nearly one million homes and small businesses with clean energy. And there are multiple deals in the pipeline for 2025.

"It's been a joy to watch the industry grow so much since I started off nearly a decade ago," Rittenhouse said. "Developing such a deep network of passionate founders and developers has been a lot of fun, and it's incredibly gratifying to help make their visions a reality."

Mr. Rittenhouse previously served as the Head of Renewable Energy at the Forest Road Company. He has been involved in the financing of over 10 GW of solar, wind and storage assets.

About Catalina Energy Capital

Catalina Energy Capital is a renewable energy investment bank that is doggedly focused on sourcing the right investments for its clients' unique needs. Its mission is to accelerate the energy transition by creating efficient, flexible, and creative capital solutions.

