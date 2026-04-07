Catalina Island Health Selects Echo-Factory as Healthcare Marketing Agency of Record

Los Angeles healthcare marketing agency to lead brand strategy, digital marketing, and patient growth initiatives for Catalina Island Health.

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalina Island Health, today announced the selection of Echo-Factory, a Pasadena based marketing agency specializing in healthcare and life sciences, as its agency of record to lead marketing strategy, branding, and patient growth initiatives.

Under the partnership, Echo-Factory will support Catalina Island Health with strategic marketing, brand positioning, digital advertising, and patient acquisition programs designed to increase awareness of the organization's healthcare services and expand access to care for residents and visitors of Santa Catalina Island.

As the island's only medical facility, Catalina Island Health provides essential care through its primary care clinic, outpatient services, award-winning emergency department which includes diagnostic imaging and laboratory, telehealth and social services. It also owns the island's only fitness center, pharmacy, and MedSpa.

Echo-Factory will work closely with Catalina Island Health leadership to strengthen the organization's brand presence, communicate the breadth of its services, and implement digital campaigns that help patients and visitors quickly find care when they need it.

"Catalina Island Health plays an essential role in delivering a full range of healthcare to the Avalon community and to visitors from around the world," said Mike Schaffer, CEO of Echo-Factory. "We're honored to partner with their team to help tell their story, increase awareness of their services, and ensure patients can easily connect with care on the island."

The engagement will include:

Healthcare brand strategy and messaging development

Patient acquisition marketing and digital media campaigns

Website optimization and healthcare SEO/GEO strategy

Content development and storytelling

Marketing support for key healthcare service lines

Echo-Factory specializes in marketing for hospitals, healthcare providers, behavioral health practices, and medical technology companies. The agency helps healthcare organizations grow patient volume, strengthen community trust, and communicate complex healthcare services clearly.

The partnership reflects Catalina Island Health's ongoing commitment to expanding healthcare access and strengthening communication with both the island's year-round residents and the more than one million tourists who visit Catalina each year.

"As the only hospital serving Catalina Island, it's critical that our community and visitors understand the many services available to them," said Gail Fornasiere, Director of Planned Giving and Community Engagement at Catalina Island Health. "Echo-Factory's healthcare marketing expertise will help us increase awareness of our capabilities and continue improving access to care."

About Catalina Island Health

Catalina Island Health is a community-focused healthcare organization serving residents and visitors of Santa Catalina Island. CIH's primary care physicians and family nurse practitioners provide the island community with a solid foundation of care. The medical clinic is located at 100 Falls Canyon Road, Avalon, CA, up the street from Avalon's City Hall on the bottom level of the hospital. Its hours are 8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday. Call 310-510-0096 for more information or to make an appointment. The emergency room is staffed 24/7 with a UC Irvine Emergency Medicine Physician and an ER nurse, supported by the CIH's laboratory and diagnostic imaging departments to meet the acute medical needs of Catalina Island's residents and visitors. With the use of patient satisfaction surveys, patients consistently rank CIH's emergency services as one of the best in the nation. The hospital's main number is 310-510-0700. For more information, visit CatalinaIslandHealth.org.

About Echo-Factory

Echo-Factory is a healthcare marketing agency based in Pasadena. The agency specializes in healthcare brand strategy, patient acquisition marketing, digital campaigns, and marketing for hospitals, behavioral health providers, medical device companies, and life science organizations.

SOURCE Catalina Island Health