Catalina Launches Ad2Offer, Digital Incentive Solution That Increases Ad Performance and Drives Increased Sales

Ad2Offer digitally delivers purchase incentives in targeted digital advertising pinpointing consumers to increase trial, volume and loyalty to individually targeted shoppers. Ad2Offer represents a new way for CPG marketers to precisely deliver value to shoppers with digital advertising, including desktop, mobile and native ads to high value shoppers who drive incremental sales, avoiding subsidy and reducing ad waste. Ad2Offer makes offer redemption frictionless, engaging digital consumers who do not routinely search for coupons but will use them if their experience is simple and easy.

Digital advertising that incorporates consumer promotions generate over 30% higher return on ad spend than branding ads, according to a recent study by Nielsen Catalina Solutions.

"CPG advertisers want their digital spend to go farther and deliver measureable results against brand objectives," said Tom Corley, EVP and President US Retail and Established Brands "The Ad2Offer solution delivers on that need. For the first time, they can combine 1-to-1 shopper targeting at scale with an integrated brand ad and incentive that delivers superior sales results measured at point of sale. No other digital media company can do that."

Ad2Offer is available through Catalina's BuyerVision digital advertising platform.

Catalina's rich insights into shopper preferences combined with its BuyerVision Ad Platform allows Ad2Offer to:

Identify and target the right households to reduce subsidization

Pinpoints shoppers based on specific brand goals, such as increasing trial, repeat purchasing, and sales volume.

Create purchase-based audience matches of up to 90 percent of US households.

Engage high value consumers who do not ordinarily search for coupons but will use them if the redemption process is seamless and easy.

Making Redemption Seamless

Ad2Offer incentives can either be printed or loaded to a shopper's loyalty card. Advertisers can choose whether to include both options or either one of these redemption methods.

Ad2Offer printed coupons are redeemable nationwide wherever paper coupons are accepted. Ad2Offer digital redemption is available at some 20,000 US store locations across Catalina's growing digital network.

