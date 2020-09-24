Catalina Launches Interactive Cough, Cold & Flu and Allergy Heat Maps to Track Flare-Ups Nationwide

Similarly, Catalina's Interactive Cough, Cold & Flu Map will track shopping behavior and sales as people fill their baskets with products to treat their coughs, runny noses, fevers and more in 152 DMA-based geographies nationwide. Every DMA across the U.S. has its own benchmark baseline, so retailers, brands and agencies can quickly find local and regional information.

"Catalina's Interactive Allergy and Cold & Flu Heat Maps are part of our ongoing commitment to help our retail and CPG customers better understand and engage shoppers," said Marta Cyhan, Chief Marketing Officer of Catalina. "Over-the-counter brands and their agencies should find this data helpful to ensure optimal timing, location and level of their advertising and consumer promotions. Meanwhile, retailers can leverage this data to drive decisions on merchandising, promotion and product ordering for allergy and cold & flu-related products."

About Catalina

Catalina is the market leader in shopper intelligence and highly targeted in-store and digital media that personalizes the shopper journey. Powered by the world's richest real-time shopper database, Catalina helps CPG brands, retailers and agencies optimize every stage of media planning, execution and measurement to deliver $6.1 billion in consumer value annually. Based in St. Petersburg, FL, Catalina has operations in the United States, Europe and Japan. To learn more, please visit www.catalina.com or follow us on Twitter @Catalina.

