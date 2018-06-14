Catalina Names Wes Chaar Chief Data and Analytics Officer

In his new role, Chaar oversees Catalina's global efforts to extend the power of shopper data and insights to bring greater value to hundreds of millions of shoppers worldwide, while increasing the efficiency, predictability and responsiveness of retailer and brand marketing initiatives. Catalina is investing significantly in new data-related initiatives that augment the value of its one-of-a-kind shopper data analytics engine to drive performance for retailers and brands.

"Catalina is the pioneer and long-time leader in data-driven, personalized marketing and insight for CPG manufacturers and retailers," said Aaron Miller, COO of Catalina. "We are building on that leadership with extensive investments and innovation in our data assets, analytics and digital media solutions. We are confident that Wes Chaar is the right leader to help Catalina and our customers achieve new heights in improving consumer experiences and value, while driving efficient sales growth and loyalty."

"Catalina has a uniquely rich and expansive view of one-to-one consumer purchasing behavior," Chaar said. "At Catalina, our goal is to continually enrich that data to gain a true 360-degree understanding of shopper needs and preferences, enabling us to reach the right households with the right content in real time. I am excited to be part of a company with so much experience and potential in forging the future of personalization."

Over his career, Chaar has led numerous game-changing innovation initiatives in the areas of revenue management, pricing, channel distribution, consumer choice modeling, scheduling, audience targeting and retail decision support systems. While at Turner, he led major initiatives in competitive audience estimation, audience targeting, audience demand modeling, ad scheduling, liability management, promos scheduling, and direct response optimization. Prior to Turner, Chaar held senior data analytics leadership roles in the airlines and travel industry, spearheading development of analytics for next-generation decision support systems for airline, hospitality and online retail.

Chaar's groundbreaking work has been widely recognized, including an Emmy for engineering and technology, the INFORMS Innovation Applications of Analytics Award, the ANA Genius Awards for both Marketing Analytics Science and Excellence in Pioneering Analytics Innovation, and ARF's Great Mind Award in Analytics Leadership.

About Catalina

Catalina's personalized digital media drives lift and loyalty for the world's leading CPG retailers and brands. Catalina personalizes the consumer's path to purchase through mobile, online and in-store networks powered by the greatest shopper database in the world. Catalina is based in St. Petersburg, FL, with operations in the United States, Europe and Japan. To learn more, please visit www.Catalina.com or follow us on Twitter @Catalina.

