Catalina Partners with AdQuick.com to Provide Purchase-Based Audience Targeting & Measurement Capabilities to Out-of-Home Media Buyers

The concept of data-driven media activation & closed loop measurement is new to the OOH marketplace.

"OOH now sits at the intersection of technology and data-driven decision-making — and sales-lift measurement and addressable targeting are now key requirements for CPG brands to justify increasing their OOH ad spend," said Jim Wilson, CEO of Talon America. "The time is right for Catalina to expand its capabilities in OOH, which is an essential channel for CPG brands to optimize their marketing effectiveness at massive scale by capitalizing on real-time, purchase-based insights and targeting that drive in-store sales conversions."

The concept of data-driven media activation and closed loop measurement is new to the OOH marketplace, but increasingly important as the industry looks to become part of the mainstream media mix, according to Tiffany Southwell, VP, Out of Home Media at Catalina.

"Until recently, OOH targeting and measurement relied upon practices such as census-based demographics and footfall data to determine the ideal placement of media, as well as location-based foot traffic studies to estimate and measure the effectiveness of ad campaigns," said Southwell. "These methods don't work for CPG advertisers since the demographic data fails to identify actual consumer purchase preferences for specific brands. Meanwhile location-based foot traffic studies highlight when a consumer visited a grocery store but fail to inform whether a purchase of an advertised product is made."

Added AdQuick CEO Matthew O'Connor, "AdQuick has continually pushed to make OOH easier to buy and more measurable. Integrating Catalina's real-time purchase data and shopper ID graph – which spans more than 103 million households and 1.9 billion device IDs – further accelerates the granular targeting and robust measurement we offer to our clients. CPG advertisers will now have the unique ability to reach their ideal audiences and measure true effectiveness with OOH media. This is a game-changer."

Since its founding in 2016, AdQuick has established itself as the first fully-vertically integrated OOH marketplace, providing end-to-end tools to improve the OOH buying experience for media owners, brands and agencies. AdQuick partners with more than 1,100 media owners –– giving brands and agencies access to more than 98% of all available OOH inventory in the United States. The AdQuick platform is currently being utilized by brands and agencies of all sizes around the world.

Added Brian Dunphy, SVP, Digital Business & Strategic Partnerships at Catalina: "This partnership is an important step in realizing our goal to become the preeminent partner for purchase-based audiences and sales lift measurement for OOH programmatic partners, media owners, and agencies at a time when CPG brands are rightfully demanding a strong ROAS. Thanks to partnerships with innovators like AdQuick, we can provide our brand, retailer and agency clients with exciting new options for buying and measuring out of home media that truly impact the bottom line."

According to Magna Global , traditional OOH advertising overall is expected to grow by 10 percent in 2021, the strongest growth of any offline medium. The global DOOH ad market, meanwhile, is expected to grow by 13% annually through the end of this decade, according to ResearchandMarkets.com .

About Catalina

Catalina is a leader in shopper intelligence and highly targeted in-store, TV, radio and digital media that personalizes the shopper journey. Powered by the world's richest real-time shopper database, Catalina helps CPG brands, retailers and agencies optimize every stage of media planning, execution and measurement to deliver $6.1 billion in consumer value annually. Catalina has no higher priority than ensuring the privacy and security of the data entrusted to the company and maintaining consumer trust. Catalina has operations in the United States, Costa Rica, Europe and Japan. To learn more, please visit www.catalina.com or follow us on Twitter @Catalina.

About AdQuick, Inc.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2016, AdQuick.com is the leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform that makes it easy to plan, buy, and measure every kind of outdoor advertising. With over 1,100 media partners spanning all types of OOH media, AdQuick connects advertisers and agencies to OOH media owners anywhere in the U.S. and abroad, including the UK, Canada, Germany, France, and 13 other countries.

AdQuick enables data-led OOH media planning powered by robust datasets and proprietary tools, facilitates fast and efficient campaign execution, and provides accurate measurement across every brand objective and campaign KPI. AdQuick was named among the top ten Best Places to Work in 2020 by Los Angeles Business Journal, recognized as the 74th fastest growing company in Inc. 5000 Regionals, and was honored as one of the Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies in 2021. To learn more please visit www.adquick.com .

SOURCE Catalina