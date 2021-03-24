Catalina Snacks® Expands Management Team with Two Industry Veterans

INDIANAPOLIS, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalina Crunch®, the fastest growing keto-friendly cereal and snack brand, today announced the hiring of Katie Bleuer as Omnichannel Development Lead and Nick Milligan as Controller. Together, Bleuer and Milligan have more than 28 years of experience, bringing a wealth of knowledge to the ever-growing Catalina Snacks® team. The industry veterans are joining the team at a pivotal time, as the brand strengthens its commitment to making healthier foods that are accessible and convenient for a variety of lifestyles.

Bleuer joins the Catalina Crunch® brand after spending six years at Mondelez-owned Enjoy Life, where she kicked off her career managing select retailer relationships in the Southeast, before joining the e-commerce team. While at Enjoy Life, Bleuer was responsible for executing an aggressive omnichannel strategy, ultimately working closely with the Mondelez corporate team. She brings extensive omnichannel experience having worked on an emerging brand owned by a $26 billion global entity.

"I'm so thrilled to be joining the Catalina Snacks® team in this leadership role," said Katie Bleuer, Omnichannel Development Lead of Catalina Crunch®. "The brand has experienced incredible growth in the couple of years since its introduction and I am ready to bring my knowledge of e-commerce to help the team take the brand to the next level."

With more than 20 years of domestic and international experience in start-up and high growth companies, Milligan has served in a variety of financial roles throughout his career, most recently as Chief Financial Officer at Outer Aisle Gourmet. In this role, Milligan was responsible for developing the necessary financial reporting and controls that a growing company requires. Milligan will be using his financial analysis skills to assist Catalina manage its rocket-like growth.

"After many years of implementing financial systems, processes and analysis to assist companies in successfully achieving short- and long-term goals, I am thrilled to join Catalina Snacks® to usher the brand into a new era," said Nick Milligan, Controller of Catalina Snacks®. "I look forward to supporting the team as we continue to add additional structure and process to this growing business."

"We are extremely pleased to welcome both Katie and Nick to our growing management team," said Joel Warady, President of Catalina Snacks. "We believe we are assembling a world-class team of experts in DTC, Omnichannel, and growth CPG. Katie and Nick will be joining our existing team of veterans who hail from companies such as Wholesome Sweeteners, Simple Mills, Lily's Sweets, Panna Cooking, and Caito Foods. With this experience and our collective passion, we will be able to fulfill the mission of Founder Krishna Kaliannan to provide consumers with a healthier, low-sugar alternative in the cereal and snack categories without sacrificing either taste or crunch."

About Catalina Crunch ®

Founded in 2017, Catalina Crunch® uses breakthrough science and food technology (no magic nor wishes) to make food nutritious, while continuing to focus on delectable taste and texture profiles. The brand's mission is to make healthier foods that are accessible and convenient for a variety of lifestyles, while simultaneously delivering on amazing taste and nutrition content. The brand offers a robust line of healthy snacks including Keto-Friendly Sandwich Cookies and Keto-Friendly Cereal. To learn more about Catalina Crunch® and its brand portfolio, visit us.catalinacrunch.com, or follow Catalina Crunch® on Instagram (@CatalinaCrunch), Facebook (@CatalinaCrunch) and Twitter (@CatalinaCrunch).

