Catalina Snacks® Invites Consumers to 'Snack Like It Matters' in 2026 With Its Nationwide Snack Swap Movement and Two New Protein Cereal Flavor Launches

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalina Snacks® , a leading innovator redefining better-for-you cereals and snacks, is ringing in the New Year with the launch of its 2026 Snack Swap: a nationwide call for consumers to ditch their under-performing snacks and upgrade to options that deliver craveable crunch, real nutrition, and feel-good energy all day long. To make swapping even easier (and more delicious), the brand is launching two new decadent Protein Cereal flavors inspired by indulgent breakfast pastries, Strawberry Strudel & Apple Turnover, delivering the nostalgic treats without the unnecessary sugar.

Join the Snack Swap

Beginning today, consumers can Join the Snack Swap with Catalina Crunch's Snack Swapline, where they'll receive personalized swap suggestions tailored to their current snack frustrations. Participants will also receive a $1 off coupon to try Catalina Crunch products in select retailers. Everyone who enters will automatically be included in weekly drawings to win a Super Swap Box, full of Catalina Crunch product, swag, and coupons, with 25 winners selected each week throughout the month of January.

The Snack Swap movement encourages consumers to "snack like it matters" by swapping out snacks that don't work for them for Catalina Crunch's protein-and-fiber-packed, craveably crunchy lineup. The brand makes it easy (and exciting) to upgrade to snacks that actually work harder and keep consumers going throughout the day.

Catalina Crunch's two new Protein Cereal SKUs are inspired to taste like warm, indulgent pastries, while packing in the nutrition consumers crave without the unnecessary sugar, delivering 10g of protein, an excellent source of fiber, 1g of sugar, and a Non-GMO Project verification.

Strawberry Strudel – Bursting with vibrant flavor and packed with real strawberries, this cereal brings the taste of a golden, oven-fresh strudel right to the bowl.

Apple Turnover – Packed with crisp, real apple pieces, this cereal serves up the warm, bakery-fresh flavor of a classic apple turnover.

Strawberry Strudel and Apple Turnover join Blueberry Muffin as the third Protein Cereal featuring real fruit inclusions. The new flavors are available online , on Amazon, iHerb, and Vitacost, and in-stores at Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Sprouts. Publix, ShopRite, Hy-Vee, and Save Mart with additional rollouts for both flavors throughout the year.

"We know consumers are looking for snacks that do more for them, especially as they kick off their New Year's intentions," said Sam Martin, CRMO of Catalina Snacks. "The Snack Swap Movement makes that shift exciting and accessible. With Catalina Crunch's portfolio and new flavors, our Snack Swapline offers simple, personalized suggestions and helps consumers find better-for-you snacks that can be bold, joyful and still craveably delicious."

The Snack Swap Movement builds on Catalina Crunch's accelerating category leadership, underscored by the brand's commitment to delicious snacks with protein, and fiber (without all the sugar), a refreshed brand identity, and distribution now reaching over 28,000 retailers across the country. With a focus on delivering craveable crunch, bold flavor, and uncompromised nutrition, the brand remains committed to redefining what better-for-you can taste like.

About Catalina Snacks and Catalina Crunch®

Founded in 2018 by Krishna Kaliannan, a type 1 diabetic, Catalina Snacks is a high-growth snacking company producing better-for-you products that deliver uncompromised taste and a craveable crunch. The brand's mission is to make healthier options that are accessible and convenient for a variety of lifestyles and occasions. Today, Catalina Crunch offers a robust line of healthy and delicious products including Protein Cereal, Protein Snack Mix, Chocolate Cookie Bars, and now Protein Granola, which are lower in sugar while providing positive nutrition like protein and fiber.

