CATALINA "UNLIMITED" REIMAGINES SHOPPER MARKETING BEYOND GROCERY

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalina, a leader in shopper intelligence and personalized media, today announced the launch of Catalina UNLIMITED, a game-changing solution that expands the reach and measurable impact of shopper marketing across many retail channels.

"Shopper loyalty is no longer tied to one retailer. Consumers are driven by value, convenience, and relevance — and brands need to meet them wherever they are," said Adam Van Beck, Chief Revenue Officer at Catalina. "Catalina UNLIMITED gives brands and agencies a channel-agnostic way to deliver content online, in-store, and across connected media — and prove the true incremental impact of every dollar spent."

Catalina UNLIMITED empowers marketers to identify, engage, and convert ideal buyers while quantifying Incremental Return on Ad Spend (iROAS) with precision. The solution enables reach across digital, mobile, and connected experiences, with real-time optimization and closed-loop measurement.

Target, Measure, and Optimize Across Channels

As shopping behaviors fragment — from grocery to non-grocery, club, mass, convenience, and specialty retailers — Catalina UNLIMITED provides a unified, data-driven approach to audience targeting and measurement. It leverages sophisticated data and AI-driven insights to help marketers:

Deliver seamless, consistent content across online, in-store, and mobile media. Prove incremental impact through unified reporting: Eliminate fragmented dashboards with consolidated, closed-loop measurement that proves true incremental sales impact and purchase intent.

Catalina UNLIMITED In Action

Unlike impression-based platforms, Catalina UNLIMITED links media exposure directly to verified sales outcomes, helping brands turn shopper marketing into a scalable growth engine.

Boosting Club Shopper Sales

A leading protein shake brand partnered with Catalina to increase sales at a major club retailer. Using a 23 million-household receipt panel, the campaign compared purchase behavior and demographics of exposed households against a matched control group.

Results:

Sales Lift: +7% vs. +5% category norm

+7% vs. +5% category norm Purchase Occasions: +3% vs. +1% category norm

+3% vs. +1% category norm iROAS: $3.26 | Incremental Sales: +$326K

$3.26 | +$326K Attributed Sales: $4.9M

Source: Catalina results vs. beverage norm, 12-week campaign.

Evaluating Purchase Intent with CTV

A legacy shelf-stable brand collaborated with Catalina to assess the impact of Connected TV (CTV) advertising in the Northeast. Using a controlled brand lift study, Catalina measured changes in shopper attitudes and intent among viewers exposed to the campaign.

Results:

Ad Recall: +84%

+84% Brand Lift: +12.3%

+12.3% Purchase Intent: +11.3%

Source: Catalina results, 12-week campaign.

The Catalina Advantage

"Catalina UNLIMITED is more than media placement; it's a strategic performance solution," added Van Beck. "We're helping brands move from assumptions to accountability — where every campaign is optimized and proven to drive incremental sales."

About Catalina

Catalina is a leader in shopper intelligence and personalized media, transforming the way retailers and brands engage with consumers. Powered by an unrivaled real-time shopper database and AI-optimized data science, Catalina helps retailers, CPG brands, and agencies optimize every stage of media planning, execution, and measurement to deliver more than $6 billion in consumer value annually. With operations in the US, Costa Rica, and Europe, Catalina has no higher priority than ensuring the privacy and security of the data entrusted to the company and maintaining consumer trust. To learn more, visit catalina.com.

