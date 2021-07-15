Catalina Welcomes Sean Murphy as Chief Data & Analytics Officer

"Sean brings more than 25 years of forward-thinking, entrepreneurial leadership, nimble innovation, and analytic process development to Catalina, as well as a demonstrated commitment to developing people, differentiating business strategies, and sustaining customer prosperity," said Powers. "Sean believes that data is only useful if it is helping drive effective decisions, and his primary focus will be on partnering cross-functionally to leverage our unparalleled shopper intelligence to help our customers do just that."

While at Vericast, Murphy led the Data Science, Marketing Science and Business Analytics teams, launching a new Insight Consulting Team to expand the company's sales and service strategy. He also led the integration of three organizations representing $1.8B in revenue, scaling the company's analytics and insight processes to launch five new products across six vertical markets.

Murphy has also held a series of senior leadership roles for Vendavo, Inc., culminating with his role as VP of Pricing Science, leading the team leveraging pricing data to help businesses drive critical decisions impacting top-line margin. Before that he spent several years as a marketing and product strategy executive for technology companies in and around Silicon Valley, including Peoplesoft, and Ask Jeeves (now Ask.com), where, in the early days of the search business, his team created search data-based solutions for customers.

"The opportunity to join a leading market innovator like Catalina, and head a global team of some of the world's premier data & analytics experts to drive business for many leading and emerging CPG brands and retailers, was simply too great to pass up," said Murphy.

After earning both a B.S. and an M.S. in Industrial Engineering from Stanford University, Murphy received a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School. He is also a patent holder and a former international world-class swimmer, NCAA champion, Olympian, and Masters World Record Holder.

About Catalina

Catalina is a leader in shopper intelligence and highly targeted in-store, TV, radio and digital media that personalizes the shopper journey. Powered by the world's richest real-time shopper database, Catalina helps CPG brands, retailers and agencies optimize every stage of media planning, execution and measurement to deliver $6.1 billion in consumer value annually. Catalina has no higher priority than ensuring the privacy and security of the data entrusted to the company and maintaining consumer trust. Catalina has operations in the United States, Costa Rica, Europe and Japan. To learn more, please visit www.catalina.com or follow us on Twitter @Catalina.

