Catalina's New Digital Circular Personalizer Drives Strong Incremental Sales for Retailers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's increasingly competitive environment, as traditional paper circulars no longer generate the shopping trips and return on investment they once did for retailers, shopper intelligence leader Catalina is rolling out its Digital Circular Personalizer (Digital CircP) offering following multi-faceted and successful pilot campaigns with several major retailers.

"A small army of people working cross-functionally at Catalina bring innovative solutions like Digital CircP to life." Tweet this With Catalina's Digital CircP, shoppers can receive personalized and targeted recommendations for sale items at a participating retailer via their mobile and in-app platforms, save the offers to their digital wallets, find a nearby store and even shop online for the featured items.

Digital CircP leverages targeted media across mobile and in-app platforms to more effectively engage shoppers by delivering uniquely personalized recommendations for sale items, combined with reminders they can easily add to their mobile wallets to drive incremental trips and larger basket sizes.

Having recently completed successful campaigns with grocers like Stop & Shop and other major retailers, Catalina is now making Digital CircP available across its retailer ecosystem and beyond. On average, participating retailers have seen their return on ad spend (ROAS) surpass $25, while store sales jumped 1.6% and the number of store trips increased 1.4%.

For decades, the average family has received a plethora of paper circulars in their mailbox or newspaper every week from multiple grocery, mass, and specialty retailers, each broadly touting a mix of promotions and coupons for a wide range of brands. To create a more personal connection with current & potential shoppers, Digital CircP targets a given retailer's shoppers with individualized messages, curating the top five items on sale most likely to spark their interest – reaching them on the websites and apps they are prone to visit daily (e.g., weather.com, usatoday.com, allrecipes.com, etc.). To continue the shopper engagement, the Digital CircP rich media ads invite shoppers to click on a more extensive list of 20+ unique item recommendations and save them to their mobile wallets for easy reference, as well as location-based reminders to encourage shopping at stores they don't normally visit.

"Circulars have served us well over the years, but shopper needs and the opportunity to impact their behavior have profoundly grown in recent years. Catalina's Digital CircP is a dramatic innovation that complements our ongoing circular program, but it takes it to the next level by delivering relevant, hyper-personalized offers to loyal and prospective customers alike wherever and however they access the web. The results of our campaigns were impressive, and we're excited to now be implementing Digital CircP wherever we operate," said Rachel Stephens, Vice President of Marketing, Digital, and Loyalty, Stop & Shop.

Unparalleled personalization capabilities turbocharge the Digital CircP offering, combining Catalina's rich shopper history with a multitude of granular data enhancements to power the recommendation engine. Catalina's team of data scientists and analysts then utilizes advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence tools to generate millions of unique recommendations to create a true one-to-one customer experience. Catalina also applies similar proprietary data and tools to help retailers target shoppers who visit competitive retailers - but not their own stores - to grow their incremental sales.

"Our Product Management team has been focused on delivering game-changing innovation like Digital CircP to our customers, while introducing new media solutions spanning audiences, activation, measurement, and insights that drive sales in real-time, both digitally and in-store," said Kevin Hunter, Chief Commercial Officer & Head of Innovation at Catalina. "With our managed media, personalization, and data science teams working closely with our retail analytics experts, there is a small army of people working cross-functionally to bring innovative solutions like Digital CircP to life."

About Catalina

Catalina is a market leader in shopper intelligence and highly targeted in-store, TV, and digital media that personalizes the shopper journey. Powered by the world's richest real-time shopper database, Catalina helps CPG brands, retailers and agencies optimize every stage of media planning, execution, and measurement to deliver $6.1 billion in consumer value annually. Catalina has no higher priority than ensuring the privacy and security of the data entrusted to the company and maintaining consumer trust. Catalina has operations in the United States, Costa Rica, Europe, and Japan. To learn more, please visit www.catalina.com or follow us on Twitter @Catalina.

