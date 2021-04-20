Catalina's New Digital Collaboration with Walgreens to Deliver Deeper Value and a More Seamless, Personalized Shopping Experience for Customers In-Store and Online

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of helping Walgreens deliver value to customers in-store via promotional offers and coupons printed at check-out in more than 9,000 retail locations, shopper intelligence leader Catalina is extending its collaboration with Walgreens into the digital channel. Together, Catalina and Walgreens will increase awareness of Account-Specific marketing programs that deliver incremental value to Walgreens shoppers on the brands and products they love, particularly in the retailer's fastest-growing categories, including advance care, personal care, wellness and seasonal.

"As shopping behaviors continue to evolve, the desire for convenience – and the need for value – are at all-time highs. We are excited to expand our collaboration with Walgreens to include digital solutions that will create an even more seamless, personalized customer journey as part of their omnichannel platform delivering highly relevant promotions and offers for value-seeking shoppers," said Wesley Bean, Senior Vice President of U.S. Retail for Catalina. "Whether a shopper needs groceries, is looking to boost their immunity, prevent allergies or pick up a prescription, Walgreens offers the perfect blend of convenience and value."