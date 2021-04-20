Catalina's New Digital Collaboration with Walgreens to Deliver Deeper Value and a More Seamless, Personalized Shopping Experience for Customers In-Store and Online
Apr 20, 2021, 08:30 ET
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of helping Walgreens deliver value to customers in-store via promotional offers and coupons printed at check-out in more than 9,000 retail locations, shopper intelligence leader Catalina is extending its collaboration with Walgreens into the digital channel. Together, Catalina and Walgreens will increase awareness of Account-Specific marketing programs that deliver incremental value to Walgreens shoppers on the brands and products they love, particularly in the retailer's fastest-growing categories, including advance care, personal care, wellness and seasonal.
"As shopping behaviors continue to evolve, the desire for convenience – and the need for value – are at all-time highs. We are excited to expand our collaboration with Walgreens to include digital solutions that will create an even more seamless, personalized customer journey as part of their omnichannel platform delivering highly relevant promotions and offers for value-seeking shoppers," said Wesley Bean, Senior Vice President of U.S. Retail for Catalina. "Whether a shopper needs groceries, is looking to boost their immunity, prevent allergies or pick up a prescription, Walgreens offers the perfect blend of convenience and value."
Walgreens first enlisted Catalina to power its Register Rewards print program in 2005, printing money-saving coupons on qualifying items at check-out for its customers. Over the years, Catalina and Walgreens have refined their ability to bring more personalized offers to the retailer's customers in-store, with Catalina now supporting the retailer's rapidly evolving omnichannel strategy.
About Catalina
Catalina is a leader in shopper intelligence and highly targeted in-store, TV, and digital media that personalizes the shopper journey. Powered by the world's richest real-time shopper database, Catalina helps CPG brands, retailers and agencies optimize every stage of media planning, execution and measurement to deliver $6.1 billion in consumer value annually. Catalina has no higher priority than ensuring the privacy and security of the data entrusted to the company and maintaining consumer trust. Catalina has operations in the United States, Costa Rica, Europe and Japan. To learn more, please visit www.catalina.com or follow us on Twitter @Catalina.
SOURCE Catalina
Share this article