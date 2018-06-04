Catalist Measurement Platform Unites Companies And Causes, Delivers Positive Bottom Line Results

"Purpose-driven companies are no longer the exception but rather the expectation," says Catalist co-founder and chief executive officer Brittany Hill, a featured speaker on Decoding Social Impact Measurement at the Sustainable Brands '18 conference in Vancouver. "A company's social impact must resonate with all of its stakeholders – consumers, employees, board members and investors."

It has been well documented that consumers consider a company's social good when deciding what to buy and where to shop. Employees and investors are also now more scrupulous about where they work and invest their capital. A recent Nielsen study reports that 67 percent of employees prefer to work for socially responsible companies. 78 percent of investment professionals are increasing their investment in CSR-focused firms, according to the Schroders Global Investors Study.

"Catalist's proprietary software allows us to conduct a psycho-social analysis of consumers and employee data and based on our findings, we provide companies with a selection of issues and causes that align with its core values," Hill explains. "As a true matchmaker, we can then broker the relationship and once a partnership is formed, using technology continue to measure how this union affects a company's bottom line – its profits, its stock value, its impact on the community."

In an effort to satisfy new demands around social impact, purpose-driven companies are now measuring the various facets of their philanthropic activities, and the impact it has on their triple bottom line.

"At Mondelēz International, our philosophy is that a community program can do great things, but if you don't show impact through change in behavior or knowledge, it doesn't mean much. We seek to measure the success and evaluate results of every Foundation partnership - leveraging data to make the most meaningful impact for the partnerships that we bring to life." – Julia Gin, Associate Director, Community Involvement at Mondelez International & Vice President, Mondelez International Foundation

Founded in 2016 by Hill and Maureen Carlson, Catalist completed their Series Seed capital raise in March of 2018, led by serial impact investor, Ray Brimble. As a social impact SaaS technology platform, Catalist is dedicated to creating solutions for companies and causes to more easily, more quickly and more effectively ignite progress.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catalist-measurement-platform-unites-companies-and-causes-delivers-positive-bottom-line-results-300658896.html

SOURCE Catalist

Related Links

http://www.gocatalist.com

