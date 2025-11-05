NEWARK, N.J. and SEATTLE, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilis Commerce, a pioneer in digital customer engagement solutions for the chemical industry, today announced its partnership with Catalynt Solutions, Inc., a certified woman-owned chemical supplier and manufacturing company, to modernize Catalynt's current systems with innovative AI solutions. This collaboration lays the groundwork for cleaner data, tighter system integration, and future AI-powered business tools designed to help Catalynt work smarter and serve customers faster.

Catalynt Chooses Agilis to Streamline Product Master Data and Accelerate Engagement

Why Now

Catalynt is on a growth path - with an expanding customer base, manufacturing operations, and strategic supplier relationships. The team recognized the need to repurpose systems, processes, and data and enable the workforce to leverage the latest AI technologies. Legacy systems and the complexity of data and relationships have been a limiting factor for its ability to digitize processes and leverage AI for efficiency and faster customer service.

"Digital transformation isn't about chasing technology—it's about creating systems that allow people to do their best work. At Catalynt, we're investing in platforms that strengthen data integrity, improve how we serve customers, and prepare our business for the future. Agilis offered a solution that aligns with that vision," said Meg Gluth, CEO & Owner of Catalynt.

Internally, Catalynt identified an opportunity to streamline the product master data and documents that the digital application could rely on. Fragmented tools, duplicated files, and manual reporting processes were slowing company growth and adding unnecessary costs.

Why Agilis

After reviewing several technology and data partners, Catalynt selected Agilis for its industry expertise and platform built for the data and workflow complexity of chemical businesses.

"We need technology that supports one clear goal: create a solid data foundation on a platform that offers us peace of mind in terms of security of our data and brand." said Jennifer Calvery, VP of Marketing & Business Development at Catalynt. "This decision is about giving our teams and customers better and quicker access to accurate information. We're building a foundation that connects our data and opens the door for AI-driven tools that will make our work smarter and our service stronger."

"We are excited to partner with Catalynt and Meg Gluth, a thought leader in this space, as they work to transform how they engage customers and internal teams with modern technology," said Jay Bhatia, CEO of Agilis Commerce. "This partnership is about momentum and trust—aligning teams, simplifying execution, and clearing the path for faster decisions and better service at scale."

Catalynt's ROI-First Approach

"Every system investment must deliver value back to the business—our goal is to streamline daily processes, reduce errors, and use our time more strategically, ultimately strengthening the foundation of our business and preparing us for what's ahead," said Marjalena Santos, COO at Catalynt. By delegating administrative work to the right systems, the company expects to free up time for higher-value sales and operational activities, resulting in measurable efficiency gains and a strong return on investment. More importantly, it creates a scalable digital foundation for future integrations, such as supply-chain connectivity or AI-driven analytics.

"Catalynt's focus on use cases aligns with our core belief that digitalization should be about solving a problem, not installing software. Our modular platform has been designed to scale with evolving business needs, and without overwhelming business teams. We're proud to support Catalynt in their vision for the future of their workforce and customers", said Chintan Bhomia, Product Lead at Agilis Commerce.

About Catalynt Solutions, Inc.

Catalynt is one of the largest certified woman-owned custom manufacturing and packaging service providers and suppliers of raw materials and ingredients in North America. The company offers exclusive manufacturer relationships, industry market intelligence, and a range of customer services. Catalynt anticipates disruptions in the supply chain and connects customers to the materials they need, even in times of crisis. Visit www.teamcatalynt.com for more information about how Catalynt can support your objectives and to learn more about products and services, or reach the company at +1 (206) 505-3500.

About Agilis Commerce

Agilis is the leading provider of AI-powered customer engagement and digital commerce solutions for the chemical industry. Founded by seasoned industry executives, Agilis delivers a comprehensive suite that includes a Product Information Management (ionicPIM) system, sales enablement tools, intelligent customer engagement, a customer hub, and a full-scale e-commerce platform. By unifying product data and customer interactions and automating workflows, Agilis improves transparency, accelerates decision-making, and drives sustainable growth across the commercial value chain. Learn more at www.agiliscommerce.com .

