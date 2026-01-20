Catalyst Acoustics Group Announces CEO Transition

Charles (C.M.) Merrimon has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer of Catalyst Acoustics Group.

AGAWAM, Mass., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Acoustics Group (Catalyst) the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control brands, is pleased to announce the promotion of Charles Merrimon (C.M.) to Chief Executive Officer, effective January 12, 2026. He joined the organization in 2021, most recently serving as Group President, helping guide Catalyst Acoustics Group through a period of transformation and meaningful growth. Joe Lupone will continue to support the organization in a transitional advisory role to the CEO and Board throughout 2026, ensuring continuity and momentum.

During Lupone's tenure, the organization evolved into a more cohesive, high-performing enterprise with a clear strategic vision, enhanced operational discipline, and a strengthened portfolio of market-leading brands. Merrimon has been instrumental in driving this progress, playing a key role in aligning strategy, accelerating growth, and fostering collaboration across the portfolio. His leadership experience, operational expertise, and deep understanding of the business uniquely position him to lead the organization into its next chapter of performance and innovation.

Prior to joining Catalyst, Merrimon spent more than a decade in senior leadership roles at IMI Critical Engineering. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and served as an officer in the United States Army Corps of Engineers.

"C.M. is purpose-driven and deeply committed to the organization's mission," said Lupone. "He consistently leads with selflessness, and I am confident that his leadership will create meaningful value for our customers and stakeholders while enabling our associates and the organization as a whole to reach their full potential."

ABOUT CATALYST ACOUSTICS GROUP

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control brands that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the deep functional expertise, broad channel reach, significant financial resources and much larger scale of the combined Catalyst Acoustics Group.

