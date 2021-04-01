Catalyst and CalCHA Add 1,000+ Units of Essential Housing, Expand to Southern California

LARKSPUR, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Housing Group is expanding its transformative middle-income Essential Housing model across the state, with the acquisition of two multifamily housing communities in Southern California and its fifth property in Northern California. The transactions, completed in partnership with the California Community Housing Agency ("CalCHA"), and totaling >$525 million, will permanently transition the currently market-rate properties into rent-restricted housing serving the "missing middle" – those who earn in excess of traditional affordable housing limits yet struggle to afford market-rate housing.

"Catalyst is a mission-driven organization focused on affordably and sustainably housing our essential middle-income workforce," said Jordan Moss, Founder of Catalyst Housing Group. California will increasingly struggle to have fully functioning communities if we cannot produce opportunities to house our nurses, teachers, first responders and civil servants directly within the communities they serve."

The acquisition of Next on Lex and Brio, located a mile apart in the City of Glendale, represent Catalyst's expansion into Southern California. Totaling nearly 700 units, the properties will protect existing tenants from the threat of displacement while providing Glendale residents with an immediate supply of desperately needed rent-restricted housing. Next on Lex and Brio are both "Class A" assets, built in the past 10 years, that boast luxury amenities and immediate access to downtown Glendale.

"We are excited to take this step and increase housing opportunities for middle-income households. As a Mayor and advocate for affordable housing, I am looking forward to seeing this approach take shape in Glendale," said Mayor Vrej Agajanian.

Glendale Housing Authority Chair Paula Devine concurred. "Housing costs have outpaced income, and although low-income households are the most vulnerable to changes in the housing market, middle-income households have also felt the effects of these shifts," said Devine. "This model emphasizes good, practical ideas to help protect a part of our existing population who cannot afford rent, but do not qualify for assistance."

Catalyst and CalCHA also added The Creekwood Apartments in Hayward to their growing Northern California portfolio. The 309-unit community will undergo substantial renovations focused on curing deferred maintenance, modernizing building systems, creating tech-forward smart home units and enhancing common area amenities, all while significantly reducing rents for middle-income households.

"The partnership between the City of Hayward and Catalyst protects current tenants of the 309 unit building from the displacing effects of large rent increases and will maintain affordable rental opportunities for households that are low and moderate income," said Kelly McAdoo, City Manager for the City of Hayward. "Our region is in the midst of a housing crisis, and this is an immediate and real solution to lock in pricing to ensure that Hayward community members can stay housed in Hayward."

Founded in 2015, Catalyst fosters innovative solutions to address California's growing income inequality and the related middle-income housing crisis. It's Essential Housing model has spawned the creation of three state agencies and the production of more than 4,000 rent-restricted housing units over the past two years. Catalyst's non-profit arm, the Essential Housing Fund, provides rent subsidies to public school teachers, while it's Catalyst Innovation Lab pilots and scales modern solutions, tools and partnerships that drive operating margins, building efficiencies and portfolio sustainability.

Catalyst Essential Housing Porfolio:

Southern California

Brio

Glendale, CA

205 units

Next on Lex

Glendale, CA

494 Units

Northern California



Annadel

Santa Rosa, CA

390 Units

Arbors

Livermore, CA

162 Units

Creekwood

Hayward, CA

309 Units

Serenity

Larkspur, CA

342 Units

Verdant

Fairfield, CA

286 Units

