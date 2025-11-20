Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces New Share Repurchase Plan

OPELOUSAS, La., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for Catalyst Bank (the "Bank") (www.catalystbank.com), announced today that the Board of Directors approved the Company's sixth share repurchase plan (the "November 2025 Repurchase Plan").

Under the November 2025 Repurchase Plan, the Company may purchase up to 205,000 shares, or approximately 5%, of the Company's outstanding common stock. Since the announcement of the Company's first share repurchase plan in January 2023 and through November 18, 2025, the Company has repurchased a total of 1,180,817 shares of its common stock, or approximately 22% of the common shares originally issued, at an average cost per share of $11.97.

About Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) is a Louisiana corporation and registered bank holding company for Catalyst Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary, with $283.8 million in assets at September 30, 2025. Catalyst Bank, formerly St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, has been in operation in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana since 1922. With a focus on fueling business and improving lives throughout the region, Catalyst Bank offers commercial and retail banking products through our six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. To learn more about Catalyst Bancorp and Catalyst Bank, visit www.catalystbank.com, or the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission, www.sec.gov.

