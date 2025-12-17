Catalyst by Wellstar Launches Polysight, Bringing Real-Time AI to Healthcare Compliance

The startup was formed to address rising regulatory complexity in healthcare.

ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst by Wellstar today announced the creation of Polysight, a venture-backed AI-native compliance intelligence company that will help health systems address rising regulatory complexity in healthcare.

With U.S health systems spending over $39 billion annually on compliance, Polysight turns what is often a fragmented, manual process, into a unified, intelligent system using real-time regulatory data to improve safety, efficiency, and operational performance.

Catalyst by Wellstar

"Safe AI begins with trustworthy data. Polysight uses only validated, official regulatory sources to ensure that every insight is accurate, defensible, and ready for operational use. This allows health systems to modernize compliance without sacrificing the rigor or integrity that patient safety demands," said Rinku A. Patel, PharmD, RPh, CEO and Co-Founder of Polysight.

"Regulatory complexity is one of the most significant operational challenges facing healthcare today," said Hank Capps, MD, President of Catalyst by Wellstar, and Executive Vice President and Chief Information and Digital Officer for Wellstar Health System. "Polysight combines trusted data with intelligent automation to redefine how health systems manage compliance and strengthen care delivery."

The platform is designed to anticipate, analyze, and adapt. Continuous monitoring of regulatory updates enables customers to anticipate evolving requirements, while the AI-assisted tools help teams analyze and understand the relevance and impact of regulatory changes. Automated recommendations and workflow support streamlined updates and allow healthcare organizations to adapt and more efficiently comply with changing policies.

Polysight is launching its platform in tandem with an active pilot at Wellstar Health System, one of the largest health systems in the Southeast, with 11 hospitals and 5 Health Parks serving people across Georgia and parts of South Carolina and Alabama. This provides a unique real-world test environment to demonstrate how the platform can streamline compliance operations across a large, multi-site health system.

"Polysight offers a promising new approach to managing the complexity of healthcare compliance by giving teams real-time intelligence and actionable insight," said Beth Kost, SVP & Chief Compliance Officer, Wellstar Health System. "We look forward to evaluating how this technology can streamline our processes and strengthen patient safety and regulatory rigor."

As the second company launched from Catalyst by Wellstar's venture studio, Polysight continues the organization's commitment to advancing healthcare innovation by turning complex operational challenges into actionable, AI-driven solutions that enhance patient safety, operational efficiency, and regulatory rigor.

About Polysight

Founded in 2025, Polysight is a venture-backed AI-native compliance intelligence platform that helps healthcare organizations simplify and modernize regulatory compliance. By turning complex, manual processes into an intelligent, data-driven system, Polysight delivers actionable insights and workflow support that improve operational efficiency, patient safety, and regulatory rigor. Developed through Catalyst by Wellstar's Venture Studio, the platform reflects a commitment to healthcare innovation, empowering health systems to proactively manage compliance challenges, and transform operational complexity into measurable results. To learn more, visit polysight.ai.

About Catalyst by Wellstar

Catalyst by Wellstar is the first-of-its-kind innovation company and venture firm created by one of the largest health systems in Georgia. We build better healthcare by harnessing problems, creating solutions, and partnering across industries to deploy a true ecosystem of care. For more information, visit catalyst.wellstar.org.

About Wellstar Health System

Wellstar personalizes the patient experience. We call it PeopleCare and it's only possible thanks to our 34,000 team members who provide expert compassionate care for every stage of life. PeopleCare also means we serve our communities as a non-profit health system, providing more than $1 billion annually in charity care and community programs, and operating the largest integrated trauma network in the State of Georgia. We embrace innovation and technology, nurture early-stage companies through our venture firm Catalyst by Wellstar, and train future generations of caregivers with academic institutions including the Medical College of Georgia. Wellstar honors every voice and is one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For. To learn more, visit Wellstar.org.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Catalyst by Wellstar