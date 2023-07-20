Catalyst Clinical Research Announces the Acquisition of Genpro Research

WILMINGTON, N.C., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Clinical Research ("Catalyst"), an industry-leading provider of specialized clinical development solutions, announced today it has acquired Genpro Research ("Genpro"), a Massachusetts-based global clinical research organization with staff in the US, India, and Ireland.

Genpro is a next generation services and technology partner for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical devices industry with expertise in biometrics, medical writing, RWE, and AI enabled automation product development. Genpro will continue to be led by Dr. Sachin Marulkar and the existing management team.

Commenting on the announcement, Catalyst CEO Nick Dyer said, "We are hugely enthusiastic about the addition of Genpro to our family. We share the opportunity to expand our global footprint, broaden and deepen our services, and to use the AI platform to create value for ourselves and customers in a range of labor-intensive document creation processes. In addition, our approach to prioritizing culture and treating our teams like family are similar and will act as a critical foundation for our combined company as we move forward."

Genpro CEO Dr. Sachin Marulkar added, "By joining Catalyst, we will continue to expand our biometrics, scientific reporting and technology offerings, have access to more opportunities globally, and provide our clients with additional products and services. We are excited to utilize the synergies in advancing our AI/ML technology platform to create beneficial new tools and improve the efficiency of clinical research. Catalyst is highly aligned with our purpose, values, and our relationship-driven focus. We look forward to stepping into these opportunities while still acting with the speed and flexibility our customers value and maintaining the collaborative culture that is so important to our employees."

This acquisition adds more than 120 team members in India with expertise in biometrics and medical writing further bolstering Catalyst's robust functional service offerings. This further enables biopharma, MedTech and CRO clients (current and future) to access Catalyst's specialized clinical research services, along with broader expertise in global time zones, new solutions, and early access to innovative automation platforms.

Melissa Church, Senior Vice President, Strategy at Catalyst, expressed the strategic significance of the acquisition, emphasizing its importance in advancing Catalyst's commitment to providing top-notch specialized clinical development solutions. She stated, "Catalyst is extremely intentional in its acquisition approach, ensuring we choose organizations that are additive to our capabilities and match well with our people-first culture. In Genpro we are gaining a very talented team delivering function specific biometrics and medical writing services which fits squarely in our strategic growth plan supporting both our Catalyst Flex and Catalyst Oncology solutions. This creates more value for our customers, collaborators, partners and investors long term."

Highlighting scientific and innovation focus of the deal, Kapil Khambholja, Genpro's CSO and Practice Head of Medical Writing, Real-World Evidence, and Health Economics and Outcomes Research (RWE & HEOR) emphasised both company's shared commitment for advancing therapies beyond milestones to transforming lives. Dr Kapil stated, "This partnership will propel Genpro's automation roadmap forward, aligning strategically with Catalyst's interests. We are also thrilled to see Genpro's scientific initiatives gaining momentum, and we eagerly anticipate collaborating with Catalyst's dedicated team to inspire advancements of breakthrough therapies touching lives."

About Catalyst Clinical Research

Catalyst is a clinical research organization (CRO) that provides highly customizable solutions to the global biopharmaceutical industry through two established, branded solutions: Catalyst Oncology and Catalyst Flex. The company provides full-service oncology CRO offerings through Catalyst Oncology and multi-therapeutic Client- or Catalyst-managed functional services through Catalyst Flex. With around 1000 staff and offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions, Catalyst's flexible service model is built from more than a decade of listening to customers, devising customer-centric solutions, and helping customers drive breakthrough clinical studies by leveraging expert teams and innovative technologies. Visit Catalyst online at CatalystCR.com. Follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn: @CatalystCR.

Catalyst is a portfolio company of QHP Capital, a leading healthcare and life sciences investment firm.

About Genpro Research

Genpro Research is a technology and services partner dedicated to serving the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical devices industries. By providing expertise in biostatistics, data sciences, medical writing & evidence synthesis, the focus has been on thoughtful service execution on clinical studies. And, as an experienced technology provider, Genpro uses Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing algorithms for clinical development and post-launch activities, Genpro's central commercial platform called MaiA is used for Evidence Generation and Study Report Automation that brings depth and clarity to enable informed decision making.

Visit Genpro online at GenproResearch.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn: @GenproResearch.

