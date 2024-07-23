Catalyst ends year with gold production at Plutonic up 41% year-on-year and only minor increase in costs

At 30 June 2024, Catalyst held A$37m in cash and bullion. Debt remaining comprises a gold loan of 2,220oz of gold which is to be repaid in six monthly repayments of 370oz to December 2024. This comprises 2% of annual production.

Catalyst's Managing Director & CEO, James Champion de Crespigny, commented:

"It has been a big year for Catalyst. Producing well over 100koz of gold, repaying A$28m of debt and still growing our cash balance.

Now, with Plutonic stabilising, we are able to focus on developing Trident and Plutonic East which will see our production grow to over 150koz.

Catalyst is entering the next financial year in a balanced position with a long pipeline of near term, low capital, organic growth options."

Note 1: Results presented are unaudited

Note 1: Historical data is unaudited and sourced from internal production and management reports

Note 2: Production in FY2022 and FY2023 included open pit mining

