Catalyst™ Fence Solutions Unveils Contractor-First AR Tool and New Manchester Fence at FENCETECH 2026

ATLANTA, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst™ Fence Solutions is putting innovation front and center at FENCETECH 2026, debuting new technology and product advancements that reinforce the company's commitment to redefining what's possible for fence contractors. By pairing advanced digital tools with the industry's broadest portfolio of fence products, Catalyst continues to focus on helping contractors work more efficiently, sell with confidence and win more jobs.

Exhibiting at the annual convention and tradeshow of the American Fence Association, Catalyst will preview a new augmented reality (AR) visualization and instant estimating tool. Designed to fundamentally change how fence projects are sold, the platform connects real-time visualization and estimating directly to the products contractors already rely on – including material types and styles not available through other manufacturers and AR platforms.

Catalyst, the largest provider of high-performance vinyl, aluminum, composite and mixed material fences, and the only provider of molded fencing products in North America, will also officially launch Catalyst Manchester Fence, featuring the new AlumiCast™ surface technology.

Together, the AR platform and the launch of Manchester Fence with AlumiCast demonstrate how Catalyst is aligning digital tools and physical products to help contractors sell more confidently, bid more competitively and deliver better outcomes for homeowners.

Bringing the Future of Fence Sales to the Jobsite

Catalyst's upcoming AR tool allows contractors to walk a property line with a homeowner, visualize the finished fence in real time and generate an estimate on the spot, with just a phone or tablet. Built around Catalyst's expansive product portfolio, the tool enables contractors to confidently show a wider range of materials, styles, colors and heights than any single-brand or third-party platform.

Unlike generic visualization tools, the Catalyst AR platform will integrate estimating logic with real product data, with future plans to incorporate real-time pricing and inventory visibility. This ensures estimates are not only fast, but grounded in the materials contractors can actually source and install.

Early testing indicates the tool can help contractors reach decisions 35–40% faster, increase close rates to 75–80%, and improve estimating accuracy. This creates more productive sales conversations and more confident homeowners.

"Contractors shouldn't have to bend their business to fit new technology," says Chris Hayn, Executive Vice President, Oldcastle APG – Fence, Rail and Deck. "We're building this tool around the way contractors already sell, using the products they trust and across more material options than anyone else offers. Our goal is simple: help contractors quote faster, sell smarter and win more jobs."

The tool is scheduled to launch in Spring 2026, and contractors can sign up for early access at FENCETECH.

AlumiCast™ Surface Technology: Built to Help Contractors Win More Jobs

Catalyst's product innovation strategy mirrors its technology roadmap: give contractors better tools to sell, install and profit with confidence. At FENCETECH, that commitment comes to life with the launch of AlumiCast™ surface technology, a new approach that delivers the architectural appeal of aluminum with the performance and durability advantages of composite materials.

By combining the proven Composicore® composite material with a new proprietary aluminum-look cap layer, AlumiCast expands Catalyst's low-maintenance portfolio with premium architectural aesthetics – without splitting, rotting, warping or molding. The technology allows contractors to offer a refined aluminum appearance while delivering long-term performance homeowners can trust.

The technology debuts in Catalyst Manchester Fence with AlumiCast, a reimagined take on the classic aluminum Manchester design. Featuring the bold, contemporary profile homeowners expect, Manchester delivers a high-gloss aluminum look with the install efficiency and durability of composite. The result is a fence system that helps contractors streamline installations, reduce callbacks, and deliver consistently high-quality projects.

"Our upcoming AR platform and introduction of Manchester Fence with AlumiCast reflects our long-term commitment to delivering better tools, better products and more ways for contractors to grow their businesses," continues Hayn. "We're changing the way the world fences by putting smarter technology and stronger materials directly in contractors' hands."

Catalyst will showcase its comprehensive portfolio at FENCETECH, the annual convention & trade show of the American Fence Association. The conference will be held February 4-6, 2026, in Indianapolis, where Catalyst will welcome attendees at booth #905.

