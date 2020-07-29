Catalyst for Payment Reform's Bundled Payment Scorecard for Signify Health Now Available

DALLAS, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signify Health, a leading provider of technology-enabled healthcare solutions designed to keep people healthy and happy at home, is proud to announce its placement on Catalyst for Payment Reform's (CPR) Scorecard on Bundled Payment Vendors.

CPR, the leading national health care voice for employer purchasers, released its bundled payment state of the marketplace report on July 28. The organization is hosting a virtual summit to discuss and explore three types of bundled payment administrators and scalability on July 29. Signify Health's Francois de Brantes, Senior Vice President, Episodes of Care, will present alongside Tom Woodruff, Director of Healthcare Policy & Benefits for the state of Connecticut, on "Working with a Convener to Spread Bundled Payment."

"Well-designed episode of care payment programs have the potential to fundamentally reshape the health care market and significantly improve the value of the benefits dollars spent on plan members," said Signify Health's de Brantes. "To get programs to scale and facilitate delivery system transformation, employers are leveraging organizations like Signify Health and we're privileged to support the State of Connecticut employee plan in the implementation of their program."

Signify Health met CPR's purchaser expectations for the following features:

Episode standardization and warranty inclusion

Benchmarking and best practices analysis

Ability to add new providers and episodes

Fee transparency

Provider quality selection criteria and methodology

Quality incentives built into provider payment model

Savings achieved through reduced utilization and improved quality

Tracking and reporting complications, readmissions and patient-reported outcomes

CPR in particular highlighted Signify Health's ability to evaluate a business case for implementing a bundled payment program. "CPR found Signify Health's opportunity analysis to be extremely thorough and follow best practices," the organization said.

This is Signify Health's second bundled payment recognition in 2020. Earlier this year, Signify Health received a 2020 Validation Institute Health Value Award for Alternative Reimbursement Vendors.

"This award is particularly meaningful because it goes to organizations that are not only providing high-value, but have developed models that can be emulated throughout the continuum of clinical and financial risk management," said de Brantes. "One of our primary goals is to accelerate approaches that demonstrate measurably better health outcomes and lower costs than traditional care models and we are proud to be working with stakeholders across health care in this effort."

Signify Health's commitment to increasing value across the delivery system is built on the management of the largest volume of episodes of care in the United States, with over $6 billion yearly. Signify Health's Episodes of Care Division uses technology and services to align physical health with financial incentives and to facilitate collaboration across sites of care for a wide range of conditions and procedures.

Signify Health is leading the transformation to value-based care with a model that facilitates shared accountability among providers and payers to improve outcomes and help get people back to health and to their homes as quickly and safely as possible.

To request Signify Health's CPR Summary Scorecard, e-mail [email protected].

Those interested in learning more about bundled payments may register for CPR's virtual summit here. Registration is free of charge to employer-purchasers, health care purchaser coalitions and accredited media.

About Signify Health

Signify Health is a leading provider of technology-enabled healthcare solutions designed to keep people healthy and happy at home. We are accelerating the movement to value-based care by working with payers and providers to address both the financing and delivery of care, and sharing accountability for driving better outcomes for the individuals and families we serve. Our innovative episodes of care payment models and personalized health assessment and care coordination services enable us to close clinical and social care gaps, manage risk and drive a better experience for millions of people each year. Applying powerful analytics and clinical expertise, we support individuals' health journeys from the acute care facility to the ideal next site of care and all the way to a place of residence, helping people get home sooner and stay there longer. We support care needs anywhere in the U.S. through our high-performance provider and community networks – including the nation's largest field-based network of doctors and nurse practitioners trained and ready for in-home visits. For more information on how we are taking health homeward, visit us at signifyhealth.com .

