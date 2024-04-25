Catalyst Housing Group and Entrata Team Up to Deliver Enhanced Resident Experience and Efficient Services via AI and Automation to California Properties

Entrata's AI-powered operating system centralizes Catalyst's communications to simplify processes for residents, applicants and site teams alike

LEHI, Utah, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata , a leading AI-enabled multifamily industry operating system, today announced its partnership with Catalyst Housing Group (Catalyst) to further its mission to support and empower organizations across the housing spectrum.

With Entrata Layered Intelligence (ELI) — an AI and machine learning layer that sits on top of the Entrata operating system for seamless integration into daily workflows – Catalyst can drive increased efficiency across its assets under management in California such as San Jose, Santa Rosa and Livermore, as they work with their partners to better serve middle- and low-income Californians. In turn, this efficiency further bolsters Catalyst's ability to create an operational infrastructure that supports its model of serving a demographic that is often overlooked.

"Our site teams wear many hats and are often asked to jump from property to property, however with Entrata's tools, such as Entrata Layered Intelligence and Redd, they're able to put their time and effort where it matters most — with the residents," said Caitlin Garrison, Managing Director of Marketing and Consumer at Catalyst. "Entrata's innovative operating system has drastically increased efficiencies across our business, allowing us to be more nimble and better serve our communities. Furthermore, with the introduction of Entrata Layered Intelligence, it has centralized many common tasks that used to drain important time and resources from our leasing agents and property managers."

Entrata Layered Intelligence functions as an assistant to Catalyst's teams by answering basic questions, confirming pricing and availability and scheduling apartment tours. This drastically enhances efficiency by making sure those who speak with leasing agents are qualified and ready to move to the next step in the conversation. After the leasing process, ELI assists in resident interactions and service-related requests.

Additionally, through the Entrata platform, Catalyst focuses on using top-tier technology to deliver the best resident experience and to set the bar for technology adoption in the industry. Driving efficient operations is a win-win for residents and Catalyst, allowing the forward-thinking asset management firm to create more affordability in service of its mission.

"From their beginning, Catalyst has remained true to their mission of providing access to secure and affordable housing and creating the operational structure to make that a reality. We couldn't be more proud to develop tools like Entrata Layered Intelligence to further automate crucial functions across their business, all in the service of making the experience the best it can be for their residents," said Catherine Wong, Chief Product and Operating Officer at Entrata. "We continue to see AI and workflow automation creating opportunities for our customers, like Catalyst, to equip their teams with everything they need to provide people-focused service across their communities and for each of their residents."

About Catalyst Housing Group

Catalyst Housing Group is a mission-driven housing provider investing at the intersection of innovation and impact. We bridge wealth and opportunity gaps through the scaled delivery of pioneering capital solutions that empower generational change for our residents, our communities, and our environment. For more information, please visit www.catalysthousing.com .

About Entrata

Entrata is the leading operating system for multifamily communities worldwide. Setting the bar for innovation in property management software since 2003, Entrata offers solutions for every step of the leasing lifecycle and empowers owners, property managers, and renters to create stronger communities. Entrata currently serves over three million residents across more than 20 thousand multifamily communities around the globe. Learn more at www.entrata.com .

