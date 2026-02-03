Catalyst IQ Unveils Intelligent SEO/AEO Technology to Increase Automotive AI Search Results

New automotive marketing solution helps automotive retailers match keywords to organic traffic potential and align inventory with true customer demand

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst IQ announced a new Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) product built specifically for AI‑driven search results, today at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) convention. Designed to help automotive dealers show up when car shoppers search on Google or use AI answer engines, Catalyst IQ's SEO/AEO solution leverages real-time market intelligence to influence SEO planning and content. It takes SEO to another level by factoring market demand, current inventory and local, competitive movement.

For years, most dealership SEO relied on static keyword lists, historical trends, and generic templates. Catalyst IQ's new solution flips the script by measuring market demand and potential vs. keywords. It aligns SEO, AEO, and GEO to real inventory, pricing, and in‑market demand, enabling dealers to capture high‑intent queries—including AI‑generated answers—with content grounded in sales reality.

As AI platforms rapidly reshape online shopping behavior, consumer search language and keyword trends now evolve faster than traditional SEO models can keep up. Powered by MarketAI®, Catalyst IQ's SEO solution continuously pulls and analyzes search signals from AI‑driven platforms, enabling automotive retailers to update vehicle content pages faster.

MarketAI also leverages AI and live market data to identify which vehicles on a dealer's lot need additional support to sell. By comparing their own inventory to inventory and pricing from local competitors, retailers can better plan campaigns for specific vehicles and models.

"This is a transformative search tool," said Aaron James, President of Product and Operations for Catalyst IQ. "By utilizing AI, we're able to optimize results across search and answer engines in ways that were not previously possible."

With this new solution, dealers can expect:

Search optimization designed for AI answer experiences across Google and leading platforms

Market‑driven planning that prioritizes high‑impact vehicle segments and locations

Content strategy aligned to real market opportunity rather than just static keyword analysis

Continuous plan updates as market conditions change

Catalyst IQ will demo the new SEO/AEO product for the first time at NADA (Booth 7423N) from Feb. 4–6. Catalyst IQ's Sr. Vice President of Product, Calvin Mesman, will be on the show floor delivering the first live demonstrations and answering questions in real time.

"We can finally, truly demystify AI search optimization for our clients—this is game-changing for dealers during what we believe will be one of the most competitive automotive markets we've seen," says Mesman.

By uniting four of Advance Automotive's industry-leading companies—Adpearance, Fox Dealer, Search Optics, and ZeroSum—Catalyst IQ is positioned to accelerate the tie between live market demand and automotive marketing. Learn more about Catalyst IQ SEO/AEO solutions here: https://www.catalystiq.com/solutions/website/seo-aeo.

About Catalyst IQ

Catalyst IQ is an automotive marketing technology company that delivers data‑driven intelligence and high‑efficiency advertising solutions for OEMs, regional associations, and dealerships. Launched in January 2026, Catalyst IQ unites the strengths of Adpearance, Fox Dealer, Search Optics, and ZeroSum.

Catalyst IQ supports more than 1,300 dealerships and serves as a certified digital marketing provider for 22 Tier 3 OEM programs, giving the company a deep footprint across the automotive retail ecosystem.

At the center of Catalyst IQ's offerings is MarketAI®, the company's proprietary automotive intelligence software. MarketAI® tracks nearly 20,000 franchise dealers and 99% of independent dealerships nationwide, delivering real‑time visibility into market conditions and shopper behavior. This intelligence powers Catalyst IQ's marketing and advertising solutions across Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3, helping automotive brands act faster, target smarter, and achieve stronger results at lower cost.

Catalyst IQ is headquartered in Ada, Michigan, with team members located across the United States.

Learn more at CatalystIQ.com.

About Advance Automotive

Created in 2017, Advance Automotive is a portfolio of automotive, technology, marketing, data, and software businesses providing AI-driven marketing solutions in the automotive industry. Advance Automotive includes independently operated agency Catalyst IQ, data and analytics from Cloud Theory and dynamic ad creation solutions from Hoot Interactive. Advance Automotive is part of Advance Local, a key unit of Advance, a privately held company founded in 1922.

Advance's portfolio of exceptional companies includes:

