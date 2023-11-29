Catalyst Market size to grow by USD 5.80 billion from 2021 to 2026, Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The catalyst market is expected to grow by USD 5.80 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rising rate of industrialization in emerging economies is notably driving the catalyst market. However, factors such as stringent regulations and policies may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Type (heterogeneous catalyst and homogeneous catalyst) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the catalyst market including Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Clariant International Ltd., Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd., Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Johnson Matthey Plc, and W. R. Grace and Co. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Catalyst Market 2022-2026
Catalyst Market 2022-2026: Company Analysis

Albemarle Corp. - The company offers catalysts to the refining and petrochemical industries through a variety of applications that help customers power the potential of their refinery, under the brand name of ALBEMARLE.

Catalyst Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

  • The catalyst market share growth by the heterogeneous catalyst segment will be significant during the forecast period. Because of the ease with which products can be separated from each other, heterogeneous catalysts are preferred by end users. With their ability to increase the speed of reaction with greater conversion efficiencies, lower cost efficiency, and improved selectivity for products, heterogeneous catalysts are employed in a wide range of key industrial processes. Among other things, there is a growing demand for heterogeneous catalysts in oil refineries, fine chemistry synthesis, power generation, and bulk chemical production. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography 

  • 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The region is being driven by strong industrialization, with a growing demand for agrochemicals, petrochemical products, food additives, and biocides. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Catalyst Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2022-2026
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist catalyst market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the catalyst market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the catalyst market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of catalyst market companies

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

