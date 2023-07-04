Catalyst Market size to grow by USD 5.80 billion from 2021 to 2026|Growing rate of industrialization is one of the key drivers - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The catalyst market size is estimated to increase by USD 5.80 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.20%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Catalyst Market 2022-2026

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

, an analysis of which will help companies refine . Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between LOW and HIGH.

, which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The catalyst market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of the vendors listed Below -

Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Clariant International Ltd., Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd., Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Johnson Matthey Plc, and W. R. Grace and Co.

Catalyst market - Segmentation Analysis

This report extensively covers catalyst market segmentation by type (heterogeneous catalyst and homogeneous catalyst) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The market share growth by the heterogeneous catalyst segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the factor that the heterogeneous catalysts are being widely preferred by the end-users owing to the ease of separation from the products. Furthermore, these catalysts are used in various critical industrial processes owing to their capability of accelerating the rate of reactions with high conversion, cost efficiency, and enhanced product selectivity. Hence, there is an increase in the demand for heterogeneous catalysts for oil refineries, fine chemical synthesis, energy production, and bulk chemical production, among others.

Catalyst market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The rising rate of industrialization in emerging economies is one of the key drivers influencing market growth during the forecast period. Catalysts are used in various industries, including oil and gas, polymer synthesis, chemicals, and consumer goods. Hence, the growth of the market in focus is highly influenced by the growing rate of industrialization across the world, especially in emerging economies. The rising number of consumer goods companies and polymer production companies in APAC is another factor that will significantly trigger the demand for catalysts used in these industries during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Stringent regulations by regulatory agencies are a significant challenge impeding the growth of the global catalyst market. Various agencies that are involved in the regulation are the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH). These agencies regulate the production and distribution of volatile organic compound (VOC) content of specialty chemicals, such as catalysts used in paints and coatings, adhesives, and sealants. VOC limit on the usage of a variety of products, including catalysts, adhesives, and sealants in industrial and commercial applications, will hamper the catalyst market growth during the forecast period.

Catalyst market - Geographic Analysis

The market is segmented by region APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

APAC is estimated to account for 37% of the global market growth. Market growth in the region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Factors such as rapid industrialization and the increasing demand for agrochemicals, petrochemicals, food additives, and agrochemicals will facilitate the catalyst market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this catalyst market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the catalyst market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the catalyst market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the catalyst market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of catalyst market vendors

Catalyst Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.20% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.60 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, Germany, Brazil, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Clariant International Ltd., Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd., Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Johnson Matthey Plc, and W. R. Grace and Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

