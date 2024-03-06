Catalyst Metals Limited announces Interim Report - 31 December 2023

(ASX: CYL)

PERTH, Australia, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The Directors present their report, together with the financial statements, on the consolidated entity (referred to hereafter as the 'Consolidated Entity' or 'Catalyst') consisting of Catalyst Metals Limited (referred to hereafter as the 'Company' or 'Parent Entity') and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the half-year ended 31 December 2023.

DIRECTORS

The following persons were Directors of Catalyst Metals Limited during the whole of the financial half-year and up to the date of this report, unless otherwise stated:

View PDF Catalyst Metals Ltd. Interim Report - 31 December 2023 (CNW Group/Catalyst Metals LTD.)

David Jones AM (Appointed 2 October 2023)

Robin Scrimgeour

Bruce Kay

James Champion de Crespigny

Stephen Boston (Retired 8 August 2023)

COMPANY SECRETARY

Frank Campagna

SOURCE Catalyst Metals LTD.