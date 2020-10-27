Catalyst Names New Executive Director in Canada

Four Prominent Corporate Leaders also named to Catalyst Canada Advisory Board

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst President and CEO Lorraine Hariton and Beth Wilson, CEO of Dentons Canada LLP and Catalyst Canada Advisory Board Chair, are pleased to announce the appointment of Vandana Juneja as Executive Director of Catalyst in Canada. Ms. Juneja brings more than a decade of experience in leading diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives at Catalyst and around the globe.

In her new role, Ms. Juneja will lead the growth of Catalyst in Canada, working closely with CEOs, senior executives, and supporter organizations across the country to accelerate progress for women through workplace inclusion.

"We're excited to have Vandana lead Catalyst in Canada," said Hariton. "We've had the benefit of her broad knowledge and expertise at Catalyst for nearly a decade. She's a recognized leader in Canada and around the globe and understands the very real challenges of the workplace today."

"Vandana has been instrumental in creating and leading our strategic initiatives and programming around the globe, and we know she'll be the strong leader Catalyst Canada needs to guide it into the future," said Tanya van Biesen, Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Engagement and former Catalyst Canada Executive Director.

"I am delighted to take on this important role at such a pivotal time of change and opportunity, as diversity and inclusion strategies rise to the top of corporate agendas everywhere," said Ms. Juneja. "If the pandemic and movement for social justice have taught us anything, it's that policies and promises are no longer enough. Companies and leaders must take bold, meaningful actions to create equitable workplaces where everyone has a voice and an opportunity to succeed."

A sought-after speaker on diversity and inclusion-related topics, Ms. Juneja is a trusted business leader who has guided diversity, equity, and inclusion strategies around the globe, including in Canada, the US, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. She joined Catalyst in 2013, working with Catalyst supporter communities in progressive roles, advancing to VP of Global Growth Markets in 2017.

Prior to joining Catalyst, Ms. Juneja practiced immigration law, working with clients across a broad range of industries. She has worked in the Diversity and Inclusion groups of two well-known Canadian banks, where she focused on gender initiatives and advising Employee Resource Groups. She holds a BComm from McMaster University, an MBA from the University of Windsor, and an LLB from the University of Ottawa.

Four Prominent Corporate Leaders Join Catalyst Advisory Board in Canada

Catalyst also welcomes four new members to its advisory board in Canada:

Tabatha Bull

Tabatha Bull is President & CEO of Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business. Ms. Bull is Anishinaabe and a proud member of Nipissing First Nation near North Bay, Ontario. She works with Indigenous and non-Indigenous businesses to help strengthen a prosperous Indigenous economy and Canadian market across all industry sectors. Ms. Bull serves as a Director on the boards of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, Young Peoples Theatre, and Wigwamen Non Profit Housing. Prior to her current role as CEO, she joined CCAB in the fall of 2018 as Chief Operating Officer.

Nan DasGupta

Nan DasGupta is Managing Director & Senior Partner, BCG Toronto. A core member of the Financial Services Practice at BCG Toronto, Ms. DasGupta leads its People and Organization Practice in Canada and is the People Chair for BCG Canada and Leader of its [email protected] Initiative in North America. Ms. DasGupta has worked extensively on strategy and organizational transformational efforts across Financial Services, Retail, Consumer, and Industrial Good industries. She has contributed extensively in the Social Impact domain and is one of the leaders of BCG's Centre for Canada's Future.

Jennifer R. Jackson

Jennifer R. Jackson is President, Capital One Canada and responsible for the company's overall strategic direction and operations. Previously, she was Managing Vice President of Capital One's Core Mainstreet and Multiproduct Credit Card businesses. Ms. Jackson has served on the boards of the Capital City Public Charter School and the Credit Builders Alliance and currently serves on the BlackNorth Initiative Board of Directors and chairs the Economic and Empowerment Committee.

David B. Simmonds

David B. Simmonds is Visiting Professor, Western's School of Advanced Studies, and Senior Advisor, Canadian Centre for the Purpose of the Corporation. He serves as a member of Western University's Board of Governors, and as Director and President Elect of the Canadian Club of Toronto. Mr. Simmonds is former Senior Vice-President, Communications and Public Affairs at McKesson Canada and Past President of Alumni Western - Western University's global alumni network.

The new appointees join the following Catalyst Canada Advisory Board members:

Beth Wilson , Canada CEO, Dentons (Chair)

, Canada CEO, Dentons (Chair) Darryl White , CEO, BMO Financial Group (Vice Chair)

, CEO, BMO Financial Group (Vice Chair) Suzanne Bergeron , President, Sodexo Canada

, President, Sodexo Canada Mirko Bibic , President & CEO, BCE Inc. & Bell Canada

, President & CEO, BCE Inc. & Rola Dagher , Global Channel Chief, Dell Technologies

, Global Channel Chief, Victor G. Dodig , President and CEO, CIBC

, President and CEO, CIBC Suzanne Fortier , Principal and Vice-Chancellor, McGill University

, Principal and Vice-Chancellor, Lorraine Hariton , President & CEO, Catalyst

, President & CEO, Catalyst Linda S. Hasenfratz , CEO, Linamar Corporation

, CEO, Linamar Corporation Beth Horowitz , Non-Executive Director, HSBC Bank Canada

, Non-Executive Director, HSBC Bank Canada Goldy Hyder , President & CEO, Business Council of Canada

, President & CEO, Business Council of Canada Vandana Juneja , Executive Director, Catalyst Canada

, Executive Director, Catalyst Canada Elio Luongo , CEO and Senior Partner, KPMG LLP Canada

, CEO and Senior Partner, KPMG LLP Canada David I. McKay , President and CEO, RBC

, President and CEO, RBC Lorraine Mitchelmore , Corporate Director and former President, Shell Canada Ltd.

, Corporate Director and former President, Shell Canada Ltd. Al Monaco , President and CEO, Enbridge Inc.

, President and CEO, Enbridge Inc. Ellen J. Moore , President, Chubb Insurance Company of Canada

, President, Chubb Insurance Company of Canada David Pathe , President & CEO, Sherritt International

, President & CEO, Jeffrey S. Russell , Senior Managing Director, President & CEO, Canada Accenture

, Senior Managing Director, President & CEO, Canada Accenture Tanya van Biesen , Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Engagement, Catalyst

, Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Engagement, Catalyst Anthony Viel , Managing Partner and Chief Executive, Deloitte Canada

About Catalyst

Catalyst is a global nonprofit working with some of the world's most powerful CEOs and leading companies to help build workplaces that work for women. Founded in 1962, Catalyst drives change with pioneering research, practical tools, and proven solutions to accelerate and advance women into leadership—because progress for women is progress for everyone.

