Catalyst Oncology and Imerman Angels announce collaboration

Engagement coincides with National Cancer Survivors Day

WILMINGTON, N.C., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting on June 2, National Cancer Survivors Day, Catalyst Oncology, the biotech-focused oncology CRO brand of Catalyst Clinical Research, will start a collaboration with Imerman Angels, a renowned nonprofit organization providing free, personalized one-on-one cancer support.

Catalyst Oncology seeks to increase the visibility of the support and resources Imerman Angels makes available to cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers to ensure no one faces cancer alone.

"Catalyst is excited to collaborate with Imerman Angels, an organization that shares our dedication to improving the lives of those affected by cancer," said Keya Watkins, Senior Vice President, Catalyst Oncology. "This connection is a great reminder that we are part of a larger community that can make an impressive impact alongside Imerman Angels, which provides comprehensive support to patients and their families. This also reinforces Catalyst Oncology's commitment to help our innovative biotech clients develop therapies to support cancer patients."

"We are looking forward to working with Catalyst Oncology," said Jonny Imerman, Co-founder and Chief Mission Officer, Imerman Angels. "Together, we can reach more individuals, provide more support, and make a greater impact in the cancer community."

The collaboration will be marked at a private event on National Cancer Survivors Day, a day dedicated to honoring and celebrating cancer survivors, their families, and caregivers, which occurs during the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual conference in Chicago.

About Catalyst Oncology

Catalyst Oncology is a full-service, specialty clinical research organization (CRO) built to serve the global biotech industry. Backed by leading retention rates and a culture rooted in its core values, Catalyst Oncology provides customers with teams experienced across all functions, knowledgeable in complex drug classes and study designs, and with data-centric methodologies that help bring next-generation therapies to cancer patients.

Catalyst Oncology is one of two established, branded solutions offered by Catalyst Clinical Research and employs more than 1,000 staff and several offices in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Catalyst's flexible service model comes from more than a decade of listening to customers, devising customer-centric solutions, and helping customers advance clinical studies by leveraging expert teams and innovative technologies. Visit Catalyst online at CatalystOncology.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Catalyst is a portfolio company of QHP Capital, a leading healthcare and life sciences investment firm.

About Imerman Angels

Imerman Angels is a global organization providing free, personalized one-on-one cancer support for cancer fighters, survivors, previvors, and caregivers. Their unique matching process connects individuals with Mentor Angels who have similar stories and experiences, ensuring no one faces cancer alone.

