Catalyst Pet Reinvents the Cat Litter Bag--Launching an Easier, Resealable Design Available at Walmart

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Pet—the award-winning, revolutionary cat litter brand known for its sustainability and performance—is introducing a new resealable cat litter bag designed for convenience and value. The new bag is available at Walmart, marking Catalyst Pet's debut at the retailer both in stores and online.

The new self-standing bag features Catalyst Pet's first-ever resealable zipper, keeping litter fresh and contained between uses. "This new bag makes pouring and storing litter simple," says Jim Gallman of Catalyst Pet. "It gives Walmart shoppers the convenience, value, and performance they want—without compromising the high-quality litter our customers love and trust."

Made from upcycled soft wood fiber, Catalyst Pet is a high-performance clumping litter that delivers exceptional odor control with minimal dust. Unlike clay litter, which only masks odors and spreads dust, Catalyst's natural fibers lock in odor without chemicals, dyes, or fragrances. Up to four times more absorbent than traditional clumping clay, it uses less product, making it efficient, cost-effective, and powerful for cats and their people.

The new bag is available in two Catalyst Pet formulas: Original, which is perfect for one or multiple cats, and Unscented, designed for cats and households with sensitivities. Both formulas are offered in a 15-pound size, which lasts up to two months for one cat and retails for $18.24. A larger 34-pound size is also available at Walmart in Catalyst Pet's standard bag format and retails for $29.64, lasting up to four months for one cat.

With the 15-pound bag lasting up to two months for one cat, Catalyst Pet delivers unbeatable value at under $10 per month per cat—an exceptional price for a sustainable, high-performance clumping litter. Pet parents no longer have to choose between eco-friendly products and affordability.

"With so many households watching their budgets right now, it was important for us to offer a high-performance litter that truly goes further," says Gallman. "Many sustainable litters trade performance and price for eco-friendliness, but Catalyst is different—it's simply more efficient than clay. It lasts longer, so pet parents aren't buying litter as often, and that real-world savings adds up fast."

The new Catalyst Pet bag is now available in Walmart stores nationwide and online at walmart.com.

About Catalyst™ Pet

Catalyst is an award-winning revolutionary cat litter, the only one engineered from upcycled soft wood fiber to offer the best performance and peace of mind. Lightweight, minimally scented, odor-trapping and cat-friendly, Catalyst exceeds both natural and conventional clay alternatives so pet parents can make the responsible, renewable, sustainable choice. Join the revolution! For more information, visit www.catalystpet.com.

