Catalyst Power and Connecticut Green Bank Partner to Advance Commercial Solar Deployment Across Connecticut

Five-site distributed solar portfolio totaling 1,025 kW-DC is expected to avoid more than 500 metric tons of emissions annually

HARTFORD, Conn., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Power ("Catalyst," "Company"), an independent integrated provider of retail power and cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, and the Connecticut Green Bank today announced the successful financing of a five-site distributed solar portfolio totaling 1,025 kW-DC across Hartford and Trumbull, Connecticut.

Comprised primarily of sub-200 kW projects on commercial building rooftops, the portfolio represents a market segment that faces higher fixed transaction costs—engineering reviews, underwriting, and project structuring—that can make projects difficult to advance through traditional financing. Once complete, the portfolio is expected to avoid more than 500 metric tons of carbon emissions equivalent each year.

"The Connecticut Green Bank's work is critical to maintaining momentum for commercial solar in the state. This size of project is becoming increasingly difficult to deploy as project economics face growing pressure from rising costs, financing complexity, and federal incentive volatility," said Gabriel Phillips, CEO of Catalyst Power. "The Connecticut Green Bank's ability to work with commercial energy providers like Catalyst allows us to continue to scale commercial clean energy infrastructure –and serves as a model for future clean energy investments in the state."

"This partnership reflects our mission to accelerate investment into Connecticut's green economy," said Bert Hunter, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, Connecticut Green Bank. "By working with private sector partners like Catalyst Power, we can help reduce barriers to deployment, attract private capital into the state, and support scalable clean energy development that benefits local communities."

The Catalyst Power Connecticut Green Bank partnership focuses on improving process efficiency through standardized engineering, streamlined diligence, and purpose-built workflows designed specifically for distributed energy projects.

About Catalyst Power

Catalyst Power is an energy supplier helping commercial and industrial customers reduce costs and enhance budget certainty. Its offering is built around a blended supply model that combines onsite generation from energy producing assets it builds, owns, and operates at customer sites with market-based retail electricity. Operating across deregulated markets in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest, Catalyst serves customers in 11 states and 33 utility territories and continues to expand its footprint. The company is backed by DRW Holdings and BP Energy Partners and supported by a dedicated operations and maintenance platform that ensures performance, reliability, and long-term asset optimization. Catalyst serves more than 8,500 customers across manufacturing, industrial, multifamily, hospitality, higher education, commercial real estate, and other energy-intensive sectors.

For more info: www.catalystpower.com .

About the Connecticut Green Bank

The Connecticut Green Bank was established by the Connecticut General Assembly in 2011 as the nation's first state-level green bank and has since supported the creation of nearly 30,000 green jobs in the state, while reducing the energy cost burden on over 71,000 families, businesses, and nonprofits. The Green Bank's vision is a planet protected by the love of humanity and its mission is to confront climate change by increasing and accelerating investment into Connecticut's green economy to create more resilient, healthier, and equitable communities. This is accomplished by leveraging limited public resources to scale-up and mobilize private capital investment into Connecticut. To date, the Green Bank has mobilized more than $3 billion into the State's green economy. This has reduced the energy costs for thousands of families and businesses, and reduced greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change and worsen public health. Learn more at www.ctgreenbank.com.

SOURCE Catalyst Power