Catalyst Power Launches Energy Services for Washington D.C. Commercial and Industrial Businesses

Oct 28, 2025, 09:00 ET

Catalyst Power helps commercial and industrial customers manage costs and diversify their energy strategies

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Power Holdings LLC ("Catalyst Power"), an independent provider of retail energy and complementary cleaner energy solutions for commercial and industrial customers, is launching its services in Washington D.C. Catalyst Power integrates retail electricity with complementary onsite cleaner energy solutions—including cogeneration (CHP), solar, and energy storage— to help businesses boost efficiency, resilience, and cost control. Catalyst Power's commercial retail electricity service is now available to customers of Pepco in D.C. The move comes as Pepco has announced double digit rate increases for both large and small commercial customers in 2025.

"The recent double-digit rate increases from Pepco that commercial customers are seeing aren't going away anytime soon. Businesses need help, and they need solutions tailored to their specific energy needs," said Gabriel Phillips, CEO of Catalyst Power Holdings. "We're entering this market because we know how to help businesses manage energy costs and diversify strategies. Our solutions give commercial and industrial customers the flexibility to gain a competitive advantage in today's market."

Catalyst Power  is an independent energy solutions provider that integrates retail electricity with complementary onsite technologies to help commercial and industrial businesses improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance energy resilience with zero capital expenditure. Catalyst Power serves a wide range of commercial and industrial sectors—including manufacturing, health care, assisted living, hospitality, large scale multi-family, and data centers—delivering customized energy solutions that reduce costs, improve resilience, and support long-term sustainability goals through their proprietary technology. 

About Catalyst Power Holdings LLC: Catalyst Power Holdings LLC is an independent energy solutions provider specializing in integrating retail energy with complementary cleaner energy solutions designed to help commercial and industrial companies reduce costs and generate revenue with no upfront investment. Catalyst Power's suite of solutions includes customized Connected Microgrid solutions, solar, energy storage, CHP, and more. Catalyst Power specializes in serving large to mid-sized commercial and industrial end-use customers. Catalyst Power is backed by investments from DRW Holdings and BP Energy Partners. More info: www.catalystpower.com.

