Catalyst Power Launches Energy Services for Delaware Commercial and Industrial Businesses

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Power Holdings LLC ("Catalyst Power"), an independent provider of retail energy and complementary energy solutions for large commercial and industrial customers, is launching its retail electricity services in Delaware. Catalyst Power integrates retail electricity with complementary on-site energy solutions—including combined heat and power (CHP), solar, and energy storage— to help businesses boost efficiency, resilience, and control costs. With today's launch, Catalyst Power's commercial retail and on-site energy solutions are now available to l customers in the Delmarva region. The move comes as Delmarva has announced significant rate increases for both large and small commercial customers, beginning last year, with further increases anticipated due to this winter's weather.

"Commercial customers facing Delmarva's recent and expected rate hikes are looking for real help—solutions designed around their unique energy requirements," said Gabriel Phillips, CEO of Catalyst Power Holdings. "This winter's price spikes due to arctic temperatures and Winter Storm Fern provide another example of the danger of not locking in long-term rates to control costs. We're stepping into this market because we have the expertise to help businesses take control of their energy costs and build more resilient strategies."

Catalyst Power is an independent energy solutions provider that integrates retail electricity with complementary onsite technologies to help commercial and industrial businesses improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance energy resilience with zero capital expenditure. Catalyst Power serves a wide range of commercial and industrial sectors—including manufacturing, health care, assisted living, hospitality, large-scale multi-family, and data centers—delivering customized energy solutions that reduce costs, improve resilience, and support long-term sustainability goals through their proprietary technology.

Delaware businesses interested in partnering with Catalyst Power or learning more can contact:

Web: https://catalystpower.com

Phone: 1-888-789-7250

Email: [email protected]

About Catalyst Power Holdings LLC: Catalyst Power Holdings LLC is an independent energy solutions provider specializing in integrating retail energy with complementary cleaner energy solutions designed to help commercial and industrial companies reduce costs and generate revenue with no upfront investment. Catalyst Power's suite of solutions includes customized Connected Microgrid solutions, solar, energy storage, CHP, and more. Catalyst Power specializes in serving large to mid-sized commercial and industrial end-use customers. Catalyst Power is backed by investments from DRW Holdings and BP Energy Partners. More info: www.catalystpower.com.

