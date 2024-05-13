Catalyst Solutions Announces Rajesh Sharma as Chief of Government and Public Services

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Solutions is pleased to announce Rajesh Sharma as Chief of Government and Public Services. Rajesh is a seasoned professional with over 20 years of experience solving complex challenges in the government and public health sector, primarily partnering with state Medicaid agencies. Renowned speaker and subject matter expert in Medicaid modernization, throughout his career Rajesh has significantly contributed to strategic and technological advancements in many state Medicaid programs.

Rajesh's career includes roles with Accenture, Deloitte Consulting, Gainwell Technologies, and Atos/Humana, where he was instrumental in strategy, business development, product development, and the implementation of advanced solutions in claims and payment systems.

"For 25 years, we have supported Managed Medicaid and Medicare Advantage Plans for our more than 200 health plan clients. Rajesh's leadership will help Catalyst to drive more innovation in both federal and state health across the United States. His experience will undoubtably be instrumental in fulfilling Catalyst's commitment to helping deliver tangible results to state Medicaid programs, federal health programs and supporting those who need our support the most" shared Catalyst CEO Rachel Spilo.

"I am excited to join Catalyst Solutions, where our dedication to excellence in healthcare services drives transformative advancements in engagement for both Medicaid and Medicare members. I look forward to extending our commitment beyond individual care to serving an array of vital clients, including health and human service agencies, federal health agencies such as CMS, the VA, and MHS, as well as state Medicaid agencies" commented Rajesh Sharma. "We leverage an AI-first approach to innovate and improve our services, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed the health needs of our members. This is more than a goal—it's our steadfast promise to deliver superior health outcomes, provide the highest quality of care, and efficiently manage costs across the board. I am eager to lead our government and public services initiatives, steering our efforts towards these objectives."

About Catalyst - For 25 years, Catalyst has been a strategic partner to 200 health plans to streamline back-office inefficiencies. Catalyst's deep experience in Medicare, Medicaid, SNP, Commercial and Exchange combined with its ability to provide services focused on process, platform and personnel optimization is why health plan customers depend on Catalyst to help them drive real change for their business. For more information call 303-393-8818 or visit website www.catalystsolutions.com

