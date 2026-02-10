Catalyst Solutions Appoints Sas Mukherjee as Chief Executive Officer & President

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Solutions today announced the promotion of President Sas Mukherjee to also take on the role of Chief Executive Officer. Mukherjee succeeds Founder and CEO Rachel Spilo, who will remain with Catalyst as Chairwoman of the Board and assume full executive leadership as the CEO of Catalyst's sister company, healthplans.ai.

During his two-plus-year tenure at Catalyst, Mukherjee has been leading the company's strategic vision and market positioning, growth, operational performance, and solution innovation, including the expansion of AI-enabled BPO operations and the platform-based BPaaS solution, Catalyze™ - Health Payer-in-a-Box while strengthening leadership talent to drive innovation resulting in significant value creation for the company.

"It's an honor to step into the CEO role and continue the extraordinary work Rachel has led for nearly three decades," said Mukherjee. "Catalyst was built on a deep commitment to helping payers solve real, business and operational challenges, and that mission has never been more important. In today's volatile healthcare environment—marked by regulatory change, cost pressures, and evolving member expectations—we are focused on advancing proven, business outcome-based solutions that drive Improved Member Experience, Stronger Provider Engagement, Better Health Outcomes while lowering both administrative and medical costs for our payer clients."

Spilo founded Catalyst nearly three decades ago and has led the company's evolution into a trusted partner to healthcare payers nationwide. In her new roles, she will continue to guide Catalyst's long-term strategy at the board level while leading innovation and growth at healthplans.ai.

"Sas is an exceptional leader with the knowledge, experience, and judgment to guide Catalyst into its next chapter," said Spilo. "As President, he has demonstrated a deep understanding of our clients' needs, strong operational leadership, and a clear vision for how we can continue delivering value in a rapidly changing market. I have complete confidence in his ability to lead our team and our clients forward."

The leadership transition reflects Catalyst's long-term succession planning and its continued focus on delivering innovative, results-driven solutions to payers facing mounting financial, regulatory, and operational pressures.

Catalyst Solutions is a trusted partner, working with healthcare payers for nearly 30 years and supporting more than 200 plans across 48 states delivering tailored BPO, BPM, BPaaS, consulting, digital, and AI solutions that help payers reduce costs, improve operational efficiency, and execute with speed and precision.

SOURCE Catalyst Solutions