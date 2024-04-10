Catalyst Solutions' CEO, Rachel Spilo named as 2024 Colorado Titan 100

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Rachel Spilo, CEO of Catalyst Solutions as a 2024 Colorado Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Colorado's Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2024 Colorado Titan 100 and their companies employ over 74,000 individuals and generate over $43 billion in annual revenues.

Headquartered in Colorado, Catalyst Solutions is a business process outsourcing and consulting solutions provider to health plans throughout the country. Through Catalyst, health plans reduce administrative costs and drive better outcomes for their health plan members.

"Healthcare is very complex-overly complex in fact. At Catalyst we get to chip away at the complexity and create better outcomes which impact the lives of others. As a founder, it gives me great pride that an idea from 25 years ago has manifested into something that really matters. What we do is important not only for the people we employ, but for those we service," commented Rachel Spilo.

"The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Colorado. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Colorado business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their employees and clients across the nation," says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

Catalyst Solutions is a strategic partner to over 200 health plans delivering tangible business outcomes to reduce costs, improve quality of care, and provide better experiences for members and providers. Through Business Process as a Service (BPaaS), Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), and strategic & operational consulting and technology Services, Catalyst harnesses the power of AI to help health plans be future-ready.

