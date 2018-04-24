Catalyte Continues Growth Trajectory to Bring More Americans Into Digital Economy with Opening of Chicago Office

Catalyte recognizes that aptitude is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. Outdated hiring practices rely too heavily on resumes and college degrees. To remedy this, Catalyte applies proprietary artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to identify talented individuals who are often overlooked for technology jobs. These individuals come from all backgrounds and have the innate potential and cognitive ability to be great software developers. Catalyte gives them career opportunities in an in-demand and growing field while also producing high-quality software for Fortune 500 clients.

"Whether it's stock yards or stock markets, Chicago has been able to stay at the forefront of industry and technology," said Jacob Hsu, CEO of Catalyte. "It's also a community where immigrants from all over the country and the world congregate and work to make the American Dream their own. We want to be part of Chicago's vibrancy and offer new pathways to a tech career to individuals with the aptitude, regardless of their pedigree."

"Proximity is an enabler of innovation. Unlike offshore development teams, Catalyte locates teams as close to a client as possible. This improves communication, collaboration, innovation and software outcomes. It also creates a local, circular economy where clients reinvest in their communities and build a long-term talent and innovation pipeline," said Scott Harris, executive vice president, client services. "This office will allow Catalyte to expand the local talent pool and provide better software engineering services to Fortune 500 companies in the area."

"Chicago is home to a world-class technology ecosystem, and Catalyte's development center will continue to empower and transform the city's workforce for the better," said Andrea Zopp, President and CEO of World Business Chicago. "Their commitment to developing new talent and focus on closing the opportunity gap will help Chicago continue to build strong, sustainable neighborhoods as a leading global city."

This expansion comes on the heels of Catalyte's acquisition of software development and consulting service company Surge and a $27M Series A funding round. These events position Catalyte at the forefront of an onshoring wave that is fundamentally changing the traditional IT services outsourcing model.

The new Chicago development center will open on May 7, 2018, with the first of tomorrow's software developers graduating in early fall.

About Catalyte

Catalyte advances human potential for the digital economy. We use AI to identify any individual with the innate potential and cognitive ability to be a great software developer. Catalyte's predictive analytics platform hires, upskills and deploys high-performing teams to deliver product engineering and enterprise applications for Fortune 500 companies. Our hiring model and intensive onboarding process rapidly create teams that have exponentially higher levels of production and quality than anyone else. Catalyte has created a diverse and US-based technology workforce to help companies scale software innovation. For more information, visit www.catalyte.io.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catalyte-continues-growth-trajectory-to-bring-more-americans-into-digital-economy-with-opening-of-chicago-office-300635296.html

SOURCE Catalyte

Related Links

https://catalyte.io

