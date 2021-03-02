Catalyze Dallas Adds Chief Financial Officer To Support Continued Growth

Catalyze Dallas creates scalable businesses by commercializing intellectual property and products sourced from global defense, aerospace and industrial companies, monetizing their investments in innovation by accelerating those innovations into broadscale adoption. Taking underperforming business units and non-strategic assets to create accretive revenue through either royalty or equity structures, Catalyze scales entrepreneurial ventures at speed with proven expertise and capital.

"James is a key addition as we enter our next stage of growth based on our broadened partnerships with Fortune 500 aerospace and defense companies," said Tricia D'Cruz, cofounder and Managing Director of Catalyze Dallas. "James will not only manage financial planning, accounting, compliance and reporting for Catalyze and its existing holdings, but also accelerate the process of spinning out products into new businesses using our signature turnkey commercialization model."

Bendle most recently served as senior vice president of finance for space communications equipment company CesiumAstro. Prior to that, he was vice president of finance for the investment division of Silicon Valley-based Flex, where he created all governance and portfolio management infrastructure, while also negotiating investment and spinout agreements as the company monetized vast technology capabilities. Over his 25-year career, he has built finance and investment organizations at companies ranging from startup to Fortune 50, demonstrating a penchant for incubating and growing businesses.

At Catalyze, Bendle will help ramp portfolio companies into full production mode. Combining back-office services with the backing of high net-worth family offices, Catalyze has honed its model over the last six years with a dozen clients and hundreds of assets. One Catalyze company, Alpine Advanced Materials, delivers high-performance lightweight custom-engineered parts to the aerospace and defense industries using Lockheed Martin-developed nanocomposite technology. Another, Metro Aerospace, is a leader in delivering certified 3D printed components to the aerospace industry, reducing carbon emissions utilizing another Lockheed-developed product.

Bendle graduated from Purdue University with a B.S. in Management and Finance and will be based in Catalyze's Dallas headquarters.

About Catalyze Dallas

Catalyze Dallas works with defense companies to unleash the full value and potential of their investments in innovation. Commercializing these products using a proven turnkey model developed through decades of experience and with a dozen clients, Catalyze helps partners see their innovations commercialized and more widely applied with an expert touch.

The Catalyze model accelerates time-to-market for key technologies, which then helps inspire and retain innovators as they realize the fulfillment of their products in actual commercial applications. Creating scalable businesses to launch intellectual property into broad markets, Catalyze Dallas ultimately facilitates technological proliferation and accretive profit for its customers with low financial and reputational risk. For more information, visit www.catalyzedallas.com.

Contact: Ariel Herr, 469-235-2708, [email protected]

