CATALYZE DALLAS APPOINTS JAMES BENDLE AS PARTNER

News provided by

Catalyze Dallas

19 Jul, 2023, 11:00 ET

DALLAS, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyze Dallas has expanded the role of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), James Bendle, to also include serving as a Partner for the company. Bendle was named CFO in 2021, and has deftly guided Catalyze by growing the portfolio companies that existed at that time, Alpine Advanced Materials and Metro Aerospace, and by playing a pivotal role in the successful launch of its most recent 2022 spinout, Almaden Genomics.

Continue Reading
Catalyze Dallas' Chief Financial Officer, James Bendle, has been named a Partner after helping grow its portfolio companies, Alpine Advanced Materials and Metro Aerospace, and playing a pivotal role in the successful launch of its most recent 2022 spinout, Almaden Genomics.
Catalyze Dallas' Chief Financial Officer, James Bendle, has been named a Partner after helping grow its portfolio companies, Alpine Advanced Materials and Metro Aerospace, and playing a pivotal role in the successful launch of its most recent 2022 spinout, Almaden Genomics.

"It's hard to imagine a time before James was part of our team," said Joe D'Cruz, Co-founder and Managing Director of Catalyze Dallas. "His financial experience and leadership acumen make him a truly gifted executive, which is why we're recognizing his influence inside the Catalyze organization, with our dozen-plus Fortune 100 clients, and with all of our investment partners. We've been lucky to work with him closely as a partner, and are pleased to now formally give him that title."

Bendle joined Catalyze as its first CFO as the company was preparing to expand its portfolio. Before Catalyze, Bendle served as senior vice president of finance for space communications equipment company CesiumAstro. Prior to that, he was vice president of finance for the investment division of Silicon Valley-based Flex, where he negotiated investment and spinout agreements as the company monetized vast technology capabilities. Over his nearly three-decade career, he has built finance and investment organizations at companies ranging from startup to Fortune 50, demonstrating a penchant for incubating and growing businesses.

Assessing hundreds of technology assets and business units each year, Catalyze accelerates commercialization of the most promising intellectual property from the Fortune 100 to unleash the full value and potential of R&D investments in technology.

Bendle graduated from Purdue University with a B.S. in Management and Finance, and is based out of Catalyze's headquarters in South Side on Lamar in Dallas.

About Catalyze Dallas
Catalyze Dallas launches scalable companies that accelerate commercialization of intellectual property sourced from the world's most innovative global corporations, monetizing significant investments in innovation. Partnering with more than a dozen of the most respected industry leaders, Catalyze assesses hundreds of technology assets and business units each year, selecting only the most promising for spin-out into entrepreneurial portfolio companies. Catalyze provides investors with founder's ownership in the portfolio, a highly risk reduced and well priced investment model compared to traditional venture and private equity. For more information, visit www.catalyzedallas.com.  

Contact: Ariel Herr, 469-235-2708, [email protected]

SOURCE Catalyze Dallas

Also from this source

CATALYZE DALLAS NAMES WILLIAM CERVIN PRINCIPAL

CATALYZE DALLAS APPOINTS LINDA HART TO BOARD OF ADVISORS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.