CATALYZE DALLAS APPOINTS LINDA HART TO BOARD OF ADVISORS

DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyze Dallas has appointed Linda Hart, vice chairman, president and CEO of the Hart Group, Inc. to its Board of Advisors. A nationally recognized corporate and securities law attorney, Hart is active on numerous boards and has served as both a former Chairman of the New York Stock Exchange Legal Advisory Board and as a consultant to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hart will draw from her extensive experience to help guide Catalyze, which accelerates commercialization of intellectual property sourced from the world's most innovative global corporations by launching companies that unleash the full value and potential of their investments in technology.

Catalyze Dallas has appointed Linda Hart, vice chairman, president and CEO of the Hart Group, Inc. to its Board of Advisors. A nationally recognized corporate and securities law attorney, she co-authored the first treatise on securities and partnership law for master limited partnerships and other investment limited partnerships, and is a former Chairman of the New York Stock Exchange Legal Advisory Board.

"Linda's entrepreneurial expertise in scaling the Hart Group's manufacturing and investments enterprise makes her a great asset to our Advisory Board," said Joe D'Cruz, Founder and Managing Director of Catalyze Dallas. "Her impressive institutional experience as both a director of numerous public companies and as a sought-after national legal voice adds incredible value to Catalyze's Board of Advisors, which already includes a highly regarded group of leaders from both the public and private sectors."

Prior to joining the Hart Group, Hart co-authored the first treatise on securities and partnership law for master limited partnerships and other investment limited partnerships. Hart also wrote and lectured frequently around the country, serving as a visiting professor at Stanford Law School. She is a Trustee and former Vice Chairman of the Center for Strategic & International Studies, and has a long record serving in leadership positions with arts organizations like the Dallas Symphony, the New York Philharmonic, and The Dallas Opera.

Hart graduated cum laude from the University of Pittsburgh and went on to receive her law degree from SMU Law School, after which she clerked for Judge Irving Goldberg on the United States Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, the first woman to do so.

Additional members of Catalyze's Board include:

Frank Cappuccio, Advisor to the Defense Science Board, former Executive Vice President and General Manager of Skunk Works

Ed Dolanski, former President of Boeing Government Services and former President and CEO of Aviall, a Boeing company

Thomas C. Leppert, Chairman of Austin Industries, former Dallas Mayor, former CEO of Kaplan and Turner Construction Company

Dr. Bobby B. Lyle, CEO of Lyco Energy Holdings inc., SMU Trustee (Lyle School of Engineering)

Ron Nicol, former Senior Partner and Managing Director at Boston Consulting Group, Board Member at Austin Industries, and Executive Chairman at NUBURU

Robert F. Weiss, former President of Skunk Works, former Executive Vice President of Lockheed Martin

Partnering with more than a dozen Fortune 100 clients, Catalyze assesses hundreds of technology assets and business units each year, selecting the most promising for spinout. Catalyze has already launched three successful companies: Almaden Genomics, which is accelerating the pace of genomic discovery; Alpine Advanced Materials, which delivers high-performance lightweight custom-engineered parts to the aerospace, defense, commercial space and industrial industries; and Metro Aerospace, a leader in delivering certified 3D printed components to the aerospace industry.

About Catalyze Dallas

Catalyze Dallas launches scalable companies that accelerate commercialization of intellectual property sourced from the world's most innovative global corporations, monetizing significant investments in innovation. Partnering with more than a dozen of the most respected industry leaders, Catalyze assesses hundreds of technology assets and business units each year, selecting only the most promising for spin-out into entrepreneurial portfolio companies. Catalyze provides investors with founder's ownership in the portfolio, a highly risk reduced and well priced investment model compared to traditional venture and private equity. For more information, visit www.catalyzedallas.com.

Contact:

Ariel Herr

469-235-2708

[email protected]

SOURCE Catalyze Dallas